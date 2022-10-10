‘Unicorn Wars’ Is an Ultraviolent Anti-War Tale of Bears and Unicorns

Caspar Salmon
·6 min read
London Film Festival
London Film Festival

A great, and rare, pleasure in a critic’s life comes when a film that had originally irritated you slowly but surely begins to claw back a bit of space in your opinion, carving out an area in which it can be seen by you with nearly objective eyes, and finally wins you over to its cause. Such was the experience for this reviewer of watching the animated film Unicorn Wars, whose teeth-grinding premise (a platoon of teddy bears goes to war against forest-dwelling unicorns) soon gives way to a pleasingly macabre register, and whose limber animation fleshes out what had appeared like try-hard edgelordism.

As the film begins, a ragtag squadron of teddy bears—including two mismatched brothers, Bluey (who is blue and angry) and Tubby (who is pink and kind)—are in training to do battle against the perceived mortal enemy of teddies, a herd of sleek black unicorns who dwell in the nearby forest. These opening scenes take a fair bit of getting used to, not least because they are quite character-focused, and the characters are… little teddy bears. The voice work (in the original Spanish) is childlike and heightened, and the aesthetic is simple and fairly unengaging, focusing on these characters with standard-issue rounded bodies and big eyes in their barracks.

‘Let the Right One In’ Is a Vampire Horror Story With No Bite

There is also something a bit irritating here in the kind of puerile pleasure that Unicorn Wars seems to take in marrying cutesy animation with adult themes; the jokes are already a little threadbare at the start, with military leaders called things like “Sergeant Fluffy” eliciting a sigh rather than a guffaw. Likewise, the warring teddies, the legion of seething young creatures squabbling among themselves, are apparently offered up as a kind of glib adult subversion of childhood mythos, which jars. If the audience is supposed to buy the idea that these teddies are soldiers, it shouldn’t really make us laugh that they urinate.

And yet, as Unicorn Wars opens up its narrative, moving a little way past the various rivalries of this gang, it begins to deepen its mythology and darken its tone in ways that are convincing. An early grace note comes with a little précis of the history of war between bears and unicorns, rendered in mock-medieval animation inscribed within a document, as in early Disney. The influence of Disney is visible, too, in the beautiful and lively design of the forest: the hand of Eyvind Earle, the artist responsible for the tangled sylvan labyrinths of Sleeping Beauty, is evident in these scenes, where the sprawling woods—forbidding yet wondrous, glistening with dew, home to hosts of hopping and scurrying creatures—are a character of their own. Indeed, the initially repellent color palette of the film, all Microsoft violets and greens, starts to come into its own as the battalion advances into the heart of the woods.

Not long into this excursion, as the bears seek out their enemy and set up camp, guided by a crazed commander and a man (bear) of god, things begin to take a turn for the brutal—and here the film embarks on what will eventually become a truly Biblical body count, with a first round of bear deaths that at once set the tone for things to come, and also lull the audience into a false sense of security. The deaths signal that director Alberto Vasquez means business, but the manner of the deaths may induce viewers to think they’re here to enjoy a bit of ripe sport, a giddy laugh at the very concept of these characters dying (one bear gutted on the ground, another strung up high in a tree). In fact, Vasquez has a much bleaker project than this, and the movie’s truly gnarly reign of ultraviolence serves a pretty sophisticated discourse. But in the meantime, there’s a rather juicy drug-trip sequence in which the teddies ghoulishly feast on hallucinogenic fireflies in the forest at night, leading the film’s pictures into a concomitantly swooning and free-flowing evocation of that state of mind. The trip soon takes a turn for the worse, and the teddy bears, on the come-up next morning, find the mutilated bodies of their comrades: all of this is well-executed, and gives a flavor of what is still to come.

With the Abel-and-Cain figures of Tubby and Bluey, the film mines a great deal of familial pain: the love both have for their departed mother, and the seething hatred Bluey has for the feckless father figure, leading him to espouse a poisonous male mindset, put meat on the bones of this parable, as the two characters tussle and are finally set on opposing courses. In its consideration of these characters, whose relationship has a quasi-incestuous strain—in the view that it has of these childlike figures, whose animation stands in opposition to the natural world around them—the film recalls the work of Henry Darger, which imprints disturbing themes onto its adorable childlike figures. That opposition is necessary for the film’s emotional arc and for its narrative, as Bluey is possessed by hate and fully radicalized. (On that note, if you miss Unicorn Wars’ political dimension, in which the bears pathologize and hunt down the black unknown figures nearby, you are to be congratulated on your simplicity of mind, which doubtless comes in useful in 2022.)

Following a military attack that goes wrong (leading to a great many more deaths, shown in gruesome detail), Bluey is made a figurehead of the bear army for his heroism, while Tubby is led to befriend an orphaned unicorn, leading him to empathize with the enemy. The scene is set for a battle, pitting the two together.

It is in the film’s deepening interrogation of violence—in the way it dares to follow through on its project, which gradually becomes awash with blood and gore—that Unicorn Wars convinces. Here, the film uses animation adroitly: its color scheme and its scale shift appropriately; battlefields are strewn with bodies, bathed in rivers of blood. There is a laudable darkness in the film’s viewpoint, which gets astoundingly bitter in an inspired last-minute rug-pull worthy of Planet of the Apes, in which Vasquez links his mythology to a more universal strain of hatred and violence.

Unicorn Wars is likely to find a cult audience, perhaps drawn in by its superficially “out there” meshing of the childlike with adult themes, but the film has a fair bit more than that up its sleeve.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re