Unicorn Spit Is the New DIY Trend Taking Over the Internet

Photo credit: Jennifer A Smith - Getty Images

From House Beautiful

When I first heard the phrase “unicorn spit,” I had absolutely no idea what to expect. Was it some sort of weird organic substance? Was it simply something colorful and glittery? Was it a euphemism for something less savory? Turns out, none of the above! It’s a non-toxic concentrated pigment gel that can be used as a paint, a stain, or a glaze that’s become a darling of the DIY and crafting world.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The history of Unicorn SPiT

The substance (stylized like above), is actually a brand of product, which was invented by Michelle Nicole in 2012, when she was working as an activities coordinator at an adult daycare center in Kansas City. One of her arts-and-crafts projects was staining wood furniture, but she needed a non-toxic product to use with her group; while they experimented with various stains, including fresh beet juice and powdered fruit juices, they weren’t quite colorful enough. “Color gives me an optimistic view. When I see vivid colors, I think of life,” Nicole told the New York Times in 2019. She ended up developing her own product, Unicorn SPiT, which she began selling to the public in 2015.

Since then, Unicorn SPiT has developed a cult following. At the time of publishing, more than 50,000 people have joined the official Facebook group for the product; there’s an annual Unicorn Spit Extravaganza, hosted by Nicole herself, that sees dozens of attendees join her for crafting workshops; and Nicole’s YouTube channel, where she demos new Unicorn SPiT crafting techniques, has nearly 14,000 subscribers.

What is Unicorn SPiT used for?

Story continues

Unicorn SPiT, which is jasmine or lemongrass scented, can be used for pretty much any type of crafting project, from staining furniture to coloring epoxy, to tinting metalwork. Nicole has even created faux stone countertop and faux stained glass using Unicorn SPiT. And DIYers are constantly coming up with new application methods for the product, sharing them widely on blogs, YouTube channels, and even TikTok.











How do you use Unicorn SPiT?

As a concentrated pigment gel, Unicorn Spit can be used in its pure form, but it’s most commonly diluted with water (up to 70 percent). Its application methods vary depending on material and technique, but you can use brushes, rags, or even your hands (with gloves, please!) to apply the product.

Where can I buy Unicorn SPiT?

Many major home goods, crafting, and home improvement stores carry Unicorn SPiT, as do online retailers like Amazon. Contact the Unicorn SPiT team for the full list of retail partners.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like