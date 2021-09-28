UNICEF Canada is back in the spooky spirit with Halloween Walk-a-thon campaign

Little ghouls and goblins from coast-to-coast can turn their trick-or-treating steps into a walk-a-thon to raise much-needed funds for children around the world

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - UNICEF Canada, long-associated with their iconic orange trick-or-treat donation boxes, is back with its Halloween Walk-a-thon campaign. It's easy for kids and families to get in on the fun-draising spirit this season. Families can raise money through their personal donation website throughout the month of October and, new for this year, kids will receive a personalized "digital orange box" to drum up extra dollars on their Halloween evening walk. The QR code on their Halloween Hero Card will link directly to their donation page.

UNICEF Canada knows that Halloween 2021 may look a little different. Families across Canada are encouraged to dress up and do their celebratory walk in a way that makes them feel comfortable and adheres to public health measures in place. Whatever Halloween looks like this year because of the pandemic, participating families can still walk safely and independently throughout your own neighbourhood, spreading some joy in their community.

Like Canada, the world looks a little different this year, and the funds raised have never been more needed. The money collected will support UNICEF's work to ensure every child has the essentials they need to grow up safe and healthy: nutritious food, clean water, education and health care.

UNICEF Canada Ambassador and Olympic soccer powerhouse Karina LeBlanc knows firsthand the importance of raising these important funds to support children.

"I have always known that UNICEF is the world's leader in protecting children and ensuring children have access to basics like health care, education, and clean water, while also helping kids be kids through play and sports," said Karina LeBlanc. "The UNICEF Halloween Walk-a-thon is a chance for families to embrace the spirit of Halloween fun while helping to raise much-needed donations and foster the next generation of givers through empathy. Programs like this will help me educate my own daughter on the importance of helping kids around the world enjoy the childhood they deserve."

Just how far do those funds go?

$22 can provide 54 packets of Plumpy'Nut therapeutic food to nourish 18 malnourished children.

$62 can help provide safe water, soap, and help reduce waterborne illnesses for 371 children.

$100 can provide 24 children with school supplies including backpacks filled with the classroom essentials a child needs to learn, thrive and reach their full potential.

$260 can provide 795 life-saving vaccines to protect 300 children from preventable diseases like measles, polio and tetanus. UNICEF is the largest single vaccine buyer in the world

"Every child has the right to a childhood. Those rights have been further disrupted for children at greatest risk of hunger and disease during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Rowena Pinto, Chief Program Officer at UNICEF Canada. "As Halloween represents a unique yearly event in many children's lives, our Halloween Walk-a-thon campaign is providing a safe way to mark this celebration, empowering Canadian kids to connect with other kids around the world and make a difference."

To donate or learn how to get involved, visit unicef.ca/Halloween. Families who sign up by October 18th will receive a fun-filled walk-a-thon welcome package in the mail, including their very own Halloween Hero Cards.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's leading humanitarian organization focused on children. We work in the most challenging areas to provide protection, healthcare and immunizations, education, safe water and sanitation and nutrition. As part of the United Nations, our unrivaled reach spans more than 190 countries and territories, ensuring we are on the ground to help the most disadvantaged children. While part of the UN system, UNICEF relies entirely on voluntary donations to finance our life-saving work. Please visit unicef.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

