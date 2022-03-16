Unibui acquires CampusPost to bring student benefits to colleges across the US

Unibui (Bay Area) acquires CampusPost (Cambridge, MA) for an undisclosed amount. Deal finalized July 2021.

CampusPost executive team (Matthew Longfield, Co-Founder & Timothy Longfield, Co-Founder) haved joined Unibui full-time, working to successfully merge the two operations and build out the Unibui product/brand.



-Acquisition enables Unibui to expand its strategic footprint into the growing consumer applications sector and reach customers more effectively via iOS.



“I am thrilled to announce the acquisition of CampusPost,” Unibui’s CEO Payom Niazmandi. “Following our resilient growth in 2020, we examined the industry for additional opportunities to connect with students. We quickly identified CampusPost’s mobile app as best-in-class and their founding team to be innovating in both mission and technology. On behalf of all of us at Unibui, we are blessed to welcome CampusPost and to embark on this new chapter of growth.”



-The deal adds an exciting new array of software solutions to the AWS-backed Unibui platform and deepens its product competencies, particularly in the mobile space. Currently, Unibui serves over 3,600 universities and 21 million students, giving them the opportunity to save in their communities. Students who use Unibui save an average of $2,500/year, including tuition reimbursement. As a result of utilizing Unibui, colleges receive accurate student data, such as updated addresses, contact registration, and purchasing information. For local and corporate businesses, Unibui provides unparalleled marketing access to students, facilitating long-lasting brand loyalty with the population’s most valuable demographic. Unibui has been selected by the California Community Colleges System as the approved student benefits and data platform. This is the largest higher education system in America, consisting of 114 colleges and 2.2 million students. Unibui is FERPA and locally compliant in all 50 states.

-The CampusPost app is an iOS platform hosting a digital bulletin board, peer-to-peer marketplace, and community forum for students. By integrating CampusPost’s code into the existing Unibui project, Unibui will be able to deliver a more seamless experience for students, while offering brands more exclusive access to the mobile devices of their target market. The acquisition has shown to be a strategic move for Unibui, with Bay Area tech giant TechCrunch already signing an exclusive partnership to reach students through the new Unibui iOS.



“Unibuiand CampusPost have complementary products, making this union a natural fit,” write the Longfield brothers. “Our mission has always been to prioritize students, providing them with the tools necessary to thrive in their fast-paced campus ecosystems. We trust Payom to be an excellent steward of the company we built and are excited to continue providing superior digital services to students on the West Coast.



-Connects local brands with college students through special offers, discounts, freebies, and scholarships. The Unibui platform helps students save money on day-to-day expenses through earnings on tuition reimbursement, discounted food and beverage offers, event promotions, and brand/product deals, leading to financial freedom.



-Provides college students a platform to share, connect, and exchange. Team headquartered in Cambridge, MA, a powerful hub of tech, innovation, and talent. With the help of student entrepreneurs, web and software engineers, the CampusPost team developed a powerful iOS app, utilizing Google’s Firebase back-end infrastructure.

