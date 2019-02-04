UNI to face tough road schedule

(STATS) - Northern Iowa's propensity to play strong schedules will continue in 2019.

The Panthers, following last year's 8-5 record and a fourth FCS playoff appearance in five seasons, will face a particularly rugged road portion of the 12-game schedule, including trips to Iowa State (Aug. 31) and Weber State (Sept. 28) out of conference and two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State (Oct. 12), Illinois State (Nov. 2) and South Dakota State (Nov. 16) within the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The Panthers will host six games in coach Mark Farley's 19th season, including Youngstown State on Homecoming Day Oct. 5.

2019 Northern Iowa Schedule

Aug. 31, at Iowa State

Sept. 7, Southern Utah

Sept. 21, Idaho State

Sept. 28, at Weber State

Oct. 5, Youngstown State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 12, at North Dakota State*

Oct. 19, South Dakota*

Oct. 26, at Missouri State*

Nov. 2, at Illinois State*

Nov. 9, Indiana State*

Nov. 16, at South Dakota State*

Nov. 23, Western Illinois*

* - MVFC game