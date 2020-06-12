‘Unhinged’ Going July 10 In Wake Of ‘Tenet’ Summer Shift
Solstice Studios had said that it wasn’t going to move Unhinged if Tenet moved, but the company had second thoughts and now is jumping the Russell Crowe road-rage movie from July 1 to July 10.
That means no movie over the Fourth of July weekend.
I’ve heard that AMC is planning an early-July opening, post-Independence Day, and it could be pegged to Unhinged. Hopefully the other circuits don’t push their reopening dates given the new delay in the summer release calendar spurred by Tenet going from July 17 to July 31. Director Christopher Nolan will still have his third weekend in July date: Warner Bros. will have a 10th anniversary re-issue of Inception on that weekend.
