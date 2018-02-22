Unheralded German hockey team has no shortage of North American ties

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Do the Germans have one more surprise at the Olympic hockey tournament?

Unheralded Germany takes on Team Canada on Friday in men's semifinal action. And while the Germans were seeded 10th at the Pyeongchang Games, they may be one of the teams able to handle the absence of NHL stars better than most.

There are fewer than 10 Germans currently in the NHL, including Edmonton's Leon Draisatl, the Islanders' Dennis Seidenberg and Thomas Greiss, L.A.'s Tobias Rieder, Pittsburgh's Tom Kuehnhackl, Anaheim's Korbinian Holzer and Washington's Philipp Grubauer.

That means much of the team remains intact.

"The key thing is they play in the world championships a lot with that group," said Canada coach Willie Desjardins. "So they've had a lot of experience against high-end competition and that's why they're doing well."

Canada won 2-1 the last time they met, in the 2017 world championship quarterfinals. Only defenceman Chris Lee returns from that Canadian team, which featured Claude Giroux, Mark Scheifele, Matt Duchene, Wayne Simmonds, Sean Couturier, Nate MacKinnon, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Mitch Marner. The Germans have 14 returnees.

All 25 Germans play in the DEL, their national 14-team league. They are coached by Marco Sturm who scored 242 goals and added 245 assists in 938 games spread over 14 NHL seasons with San Jose, Boston, Washington, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Florida.

Centre Marcel Goc had 75 goals and 113 assists in 636 NHL games in 10 seasons with San Jose, Nashville, Florida, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

Canucks fans will remember defenceman Christian Ehrhoff, who played 789 games with six NHL teams including Vancouver. Defenceman Daryl Boyle, a former Brandon Wheat King, comes from Sparwood, B.C., but has been playing in Germany since 2011.

Story Continues

Former Calgary Hitmen winger Brooks Macek, a Winnipeg native and Detroit sixth-round draft choice, has played in the DEL since 2013. Forward Yanic Seidenberg is Dennis' younger brother.

Defenceman Bjorn Krupp, a former Belleville Bull, is the son of former NHL blueliner Uwe Krupp. Winger Gerrit Fauser played in the QMJHL for the Gatineau Olympiques. Centre Dominik Kahun spent two season with the Sudbury Wolves.

Goalie Timo Pielmeier played junior in St. John's and Shawinigan and appeared in one game for Anaheim. Felix Schutz's junior career included stints in Saint John and Val d'Or.

Winger David Wolf played three games for the Calgary Flames. Centre Marcel Noebels, a former fourth-round Philadelphia draft pick, spent two seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The various levels of German hockey feature the colourfully named Hannover Scorpions, Iserlohn Roosters, Berlin Polar Bears, Grizzlys Wolfsburg and Essen Mosquitoes.

Sadly the Hamburg Freezers have closed shop. And the Landshut Cannibals, perhaps understandably, are now known simply as EV Landshut.

The Germans gave up leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before dispatching Sweden 4-3 on Patrick Reimer's overtime goal in Wednesday's quarterfinal. It marked their first victory over the Swedes in 15 years and only their third ever in Olympic and world championship play (3-17-1).

Germany's record against Canada is even bleaker (1-27-1). Canada has won the last 11 meetings, outscoring the Germans 58-15 in Olympic and world championship play.

The Germans finished 10th in the preliminary round, edging Norway 2-1 after losing 5-2 to Finland and 1-0 to Sweden. Their unlikely run started with a 2-1 overtime win over Switzerland in the playoff qualification round.

---

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version had the wrong team for Rieder.