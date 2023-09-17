An unhealthy love affair with cheese

Your excellent front page on unhealthy eating (Report, 16 September) had the quote: “Very graphic, hard-hitting tactics … are necessary to alert the public”. Indeed. So it was also excellent that you were able to provide an example of such tactics on the same page, in the shape of Grace Dent wielding a knife over a pile of cheeses, whose saturated fats and salt content should be enough to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Josh Ekroy

London

• Michael Rosen suggests a method of dealing with our “bothers” – write them down (In these troubled times we all get the ‘bothers’ but I have a surefire cure: write them down, 15 September). I have been using this system for some time and I have also solved the consequent puzzle – what to do with the resulting notes. I send them to Guardian letters.

Mike Kelly

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

• Re (‘Who can afford them?’: theatregoers react to £395 tickets for Neil Simon play, 15 September), perhaps Guardian theatre reviews could have a restaurant-style pound sign price rating next to the star rating.

Chris Hughes

Leicester

• For many years working in the offices of various solicitors, I would often use the phrase “with the greatest respect” when clearly meaning the absolute opposite (Letters, 15 September).

Chris Gibson

Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex

• For the first time I have got 5/5 on the kids’ quiz (16 September). I can now die content.

Graeme Innes-Johnstone (62½)

Elland, West Yorkshire

• Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication in our letters section.