Unfounded report of man with gun prompts lockdown at Canmore hospital

Canmore's hospital was locked down Saturday evening as a precaution after there was a report that a man with a gun was seen nearby.

RCMP said officers received a report around 6 p.m. that a man was seen with a long gun in a grassy area between Highway 1 and the Canmore General Hospital.

The hospital was locked down for 40 minutes as a precaution while officers and police dogs searched the area but after a thorough investigation the report was not substantiated, police said.

Rumours circulated on social media that police were responding to an active shooter situation but those rumours were unfounded and there is no threat to public safety, police said.