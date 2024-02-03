Unfortunate. That describes Joel Embiid injury, games played rule, and NBA awards mess

The entire Joel Embiid situation is unfortunate.

That’s the best word for it.

Unfortunate that Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers star, is injured, first and foremost.

Unfortunate that Embiid’s injury puts him in the middle of a controversy surrounding a new rule tying games played to eligibility for regular-season awards and honors such as MVP and All-NBA.

Unfortunate that Embiid was slammed with over-the-top hot takes when he didn’t play against Denver because of a legitimate injury as opposed to him “ducking” Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Unfortunate that injuries have been conflated with load management – sitting out with an injury is not the same as taking a game off for no good reason.

The NBA knew this would happen, a situation where an All-Star caliber player would be ineligible for a major award because he didn’t play in at least 65 of 82 games.

No one could’ve predicted it would happen so soon in the first season with the new rule in place, adopted by the league and players in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.

It’s a fascinating topic with tight curves and steep slopes – and a slew of opinions.

Embiid, the 2022-23 MVP, is having another dominant season, averaging a career-high 35.3 points and 5.7 assists. He also can be counted on for 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals and shoots 53.3% from the field, 36.6% on 3-pointers and 88.3% on free throws.

Even before his latest injury – a meniscus issue in his left knee sustained Tuesday against Golden State – Embiid was headed for a potential season with less than 65 games played. He has missed 13 games and will miss Saturday’s against Brooklyn as the team, Embiid and knee specialists determine the best treatment plan. He’s sure to miss even more.

Joel Embiid exited Tuesday's game against the Warriors early, and Thursday the 76ers said that Embiid would miss at least the next two games with a meniscus injury.

It’s difficult to envision Embiid playing 65 games and being a part of the MVP conversation the rest of the season.

Why did the NBA and players implement this rule? Was it necessary to tie games played to awards and honors? Why was 65 the magic number?

The league has made a dedicated effort to get its best players on the court for as many games as possible, including the implementation of a Player Participation Policy which encourages teams to play healthy star players or risk a fine. The NBA is an entertainment business, too, and paying customers (fans, TV partners, sponsors) want to see the best product possible. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Since the league can’t fine a player – just the team – when he misses a game, the NBA wanted an incentive for players. That’s why there’s a minimum games played required for those awards and honors.

For the most part, the media has policed games played in relation to awards throughout the years. Bill Walton has the fewest games played for any MVP at 58 games in 1977-78, but that’s when players voted for MVP. Since 1980-81, media has voted for MVP.

When Embiid won the award last season and played in 66 games, it was the fewest games played for an MVP since 1980-81. Allen Iverson is the next MVP with the fewest games played in a season at 71 in 2000-2001. Every other MVP since 1980-81 has played in at least 72 games.

But this gives the media a hard line. There’s no arbitrary number from one voter to the next. For example, some people didn’t vote for LeBron James as an All-NBA selection last season because they didn’t think he played in enough games (55). But other voters did, and he made the team. Now, there's no confusion on what it takes to be considered.

But why 65 games? That’s essentially 80% of games (79.268% to be exact), and it is reasonable to think a player should play in 80% of games to be MVP or All-NBA. Could it have been 60 or 62 games? Sure. But the league and players settled on 65, and there doesn’t seem to be a movement, at least right now, for revisiting that number.

This may impact a small percentage of players but it has an outsized importance based on those involved, especially when you include Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton who is having an All-NBA season. He averages 23.0 points and a league-best 12.3 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 39.5% on 3-pointers.

In the offseason, Haliburton signed a five-year, $205.9 million designated max extension, but if he were to make All-NBA this season, the amount would grow to $246 million. Because of a hamstring injury, he has missed 13 games. The stakes are significant.

There’s not much recourse for Embiid or Haliburton. There is a grievance process, but those are aimed at extraordinary circumstances which force a player to miss games (birth, death) or a team possibly limiting minutes and games played in an effort to suppress a player’s chances to earn a higher salary.

Embiid, who has an extensive injury history and has played in 65 or more games just twice in seven seasons, wants to play and win. He has said his goal is to win an NBA title, and the Sixers are just 4-9 without him this season. He knows they need him on the court.

And his desire to be on the court – for a variety of reasons – when perhaps he should have been sidelined led to an injury.

And an unfortunate situation all the way around.

