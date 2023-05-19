‘An unforgettable feast’: readers’ favourite restaurants in Europe

Photograph: Hercules Milas/Alamy

Jack Daniel’s steaks, Gdańsk, Poland

Set in an old merchants’ house built with Dutch bricks in the old town of Gdańsk, Goldwasser restaurant offers unique Jack Daniel’s-sauced steaks with superb four-course menus including lobster cream soup and mango surprise dessert for 340 złoty (£65). The dark-wooden panelled interior with cosy nooks and crannies is dimly lit with red velvet decor and views across the Motlawa river over to the Old Granary building. Some rooms in this historic building are available for overnight stays.

Rita

My favourite tortilla, Madrid

Casa Dani was a tip given to me by a Madrid native on the flight over. He noticed me – the obvious foodie tourist – poring over restaurant entries and making notes from the guidebook. It turned out to be right behind our hotel. An unassuming-looking exterior meant we might have missed it but for the local knowledge. We ended up going back a number of times for the best tortilla ever (other dishes are of course available, but why would you!). Once you’ve had the caramelised onions, no other tortilla will taste as good.

Sally Smyth

Ticks all my boxes, Croatia

Related: Sail, swim, hike: a walking and boating adventure along Croatia’s Dalmatian coast

On entering the small resort of Milna, a few miles outside Hvar, you can spot a group of tables perched on a rocky outcrop right next to an idyllic, pine-shaded pebble beach. Restaurant Milina, a three-generation family affair, is renowned for its bell-cooked dishes (under a clay or iron) with lamb or gregada (a fish and potato stew) counting among my all-time favourites. Sipping a glass of wine while the sun sets, with the Mediterranean lapping gently at your feet and the kids enjoying a beach run-around until dinner is served: how many more boxes can you tick?

Andreas Staab

Guardian Travel readers' tips

Every week we ask our readers for recommendations from their travels. A selection of tips will be featured online and may appear in print. To enter the latest competition visit the readers' tips homepage

Story continues

-

Best pasta ever, Rome

Ristorante Nerone in Rome, just a short walk from Rome Termini station, is a cosy room reminiscent of a wine cellar (without having to go underground) with wine bottles lining the walls. Centre-stage is a 19th-century fountain that supplies free water to customers. We had the best pasta I’ve ever eaten: cacio e pepe and amatriciana that was wonderfully simple and perfectly executed. A quarter serving of delicious house wine helped it all go down very well. The mid-range price is very reasonable for the setting and portion size.

Amy Lawrence

Amazing barley risotto, Slovenia

En route to nearby vineyards in Vipava, in the inner Carniola region of Slovenia, we came across a charming eatery called Gostilna Podfarovz. A “light bite” suddenly changed into a five-course taster menu: cured meats, smoked salmon, beef tartare, the best barley risotto I’ve ever eaten. We finished off with veal washed down with local wines. Unfortunately, we had no time for dessert as we were due at nearby Petric winery (also highly recommended). The taster menu was about €55.

Glesni Llwyd

Vegan heaven, Athens

The often long and windy road to veganism via vegetarian features many carnivorous pitfalls along the way. The taste sensation of fresh, healthy foods – smoky pulled mushroom wraps and coconut milk-based feta Greek salads – at Vegan Beat, a small and friendly vegan cafe in Plaka, central Athens, opened my eyes to the possibilities. Delicious, nutritious and varied dishes delivered on flavour. No compromise, just great food and reasonably priced. In four days I had five meals there.

Robert Bound

Dishes by the Danube, Vienna

I lived in Vienna for five years and would regularly spend Saturday lunchtime at Das Bootshaus. It is on the Alte Donau (Old Danube), which is part of the river running through the city that you can swim in. A deck on the river is open during summer months, so my Saturdays would go as follows: a delicious paella, or a basket of fried calamari, washed down with a cold beer or spritz, followed by a dip in the river. The food is delicious and the setting is the cherry on the cake.

Rosie

The Reale deal, Turin

We’d almost missed lunch by the time we arrived in the Palazzo Reale complex in Turin. The kindly waitress at the Caffe Reale in the courtyard told us they could knock us up a salad, the lunch menu having stopped by then. This being our first day in Turin, we were not yet familiar with the city’s slow food culture and were envisaging limp lettuce, tomato and cucumber. What arrived, though, was similar to an exquisite salad niçoise. We ate under the courtyard arches, shaded from the sunshine, ignoring the courting couple at the next table.

Alison

Vegan treats, Porto, Portugal

Em Carne Viva in Porto is a truly magical place that offers an exquisitely crafted food experience while being incredibly relaxed and easy going, as if you’re at your friend’s house. Perhaps it’s the setting – a wonderful family townhouse and garden (with cat). Perhaps it’s the kitchen putting together food so exceptional you have to remind yourself it’s vegan (delivered in 10 or five plate “moments” €80/€45 respectively). Or perhaps it’s the hosts, who treated our evening with professionalism, kindness and humour. Whatever it is, you’ll be planning your return after the very first moment.

Ben

Winning tip: A delight for the senses, Piedmont, Italy

Nestled in the hills of Piedmont south-east of Turin near Cessole is a small, family-run restaurant called Madonna della Neve. There is no menu. The nonna in the kitchen sends out succulent dishes on large platters to be accepted or declined (rarely the latter) by diners. From melt-in-your-mouth carpaccio slices with salty parmesan flakes, to courgette flowers filled with creamy ricotta, each dish is an absolute delight for the senses. The pièce de résistance: butter and sage agnolotti traditionally served on a napkin. Come dessert, the owners leave a bottle of limoncello on the table promising a jolly ending to an unforgettable feast.

Rita Cunha