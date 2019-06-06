Unfinished business: Valentina Shevchenko invites Amanda Nunes to the UFC flyweight division (video)

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 weigh-in

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was complimentary to the promotion's first-ever dual-division women's champion Amanda Nunes in her upcoming bantamweight title defense against Holly Holm, but also had a message for her as she feels they have "unfinished business."

Shevchenko lost a unanimous decision to Nunes in a battle for the bantamweight belt at UFC 196 in March of 2016. She'd certainly love to run that one back and avenge the loss, but she is currently preparing for her flyweight title defense against Jessica Eye at UFC 238, which takes place on Saturday in Chicago.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.