Unfilled jobs an ongoing problem

It’s been around long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It’s not a virus, but for many employers it has seemed just as crippling.

The labour shortage plaguing Northwestern Ontario mines, wood mills and retail outlets shows no sign of abating, and there is no immediate cure.

“It’s an employee’s market, and if you don’t like the movie you’re seeing at one place, you can leave and get a job next door,” is how Russell Reid, the executive-director of Wawa’s Regional Employment Help Centre, put it this week.

As of Tuesday, the centre’s job board had 70 mostly high-paying jobs unfilled.

Reid said that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because it doesn’t include other sources employers use to try and recruit new hires.

“We know there’s more (job vacancies) out there,” Reid said. “Not everyone (looking for a job) uses our service.”

The irony is that the region’s mining industry is either expanding existing operations, or gearing up to start new ones.

Equinox Gold is slated to pour its first bar in 2024 on the outskirts of Geraldton, requiring a workforce of 500. Another 375 workers will be needed if a new palladium mine opens just north of Marathon in two year’s time.

Reid said Wesdome’s gold mine west of Wawa is due to expand, while a new gold mine is in the works in nearby Dubreuilville.

The gap between employment opportunities and available workers reminds Reid of the boom years of the early 1980s, but at least back then populations in surrounding towns still remained fairly robust.

In the midst of Northwestern Ontario’s ongoing out-migration problem, “there are no young people coming up to fill these jobs,” said Reid.

And, although the money is good, “not everyone wants to work in a mine,” he added.

High school graduating classes are small compared to 50 years ago, Reid noted. More recently, in-school career fairs in which mines and other employers would normally showcase job openings have been curtailed by the pandemic.

The scramble to attract and retain workers is also affecting mines that have already opened. Harte Gold, which operates the Sugar Zone mine north of White River, has recently warned shareholders that efforts “to bolster its workforce” remain a struggle and is one of the factors that may make it difficult for it to continue operating.

The region’s forestry sector, which has somewhat recovered after being decimated by the 2008 economic recession, is not immune.

“It’s a serious issue,” Resolute Forest Products spokesman Seth Kursman said Wednesday in an email.

“And it’s not just Northwestern Ontario or Ontario, or Canada — it’s a North American challenge (to attract) workers of all levels and skill sets,” Kursman said.

In the Marathon area, the forestry sector has been experimenting with the use of remote-controlled logging trucks, due to a shortage of available drivers.

Last week, Scotiabank announced $300,000 for new welding training machines at four rural high schools east of Thunder Bay in an attempt to encourage students to enter careers in industrial trades.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal