UNF INVESTIGATION: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces UniFirst Corporation Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of UniFirst Corporation ("UniFirst" or the "Company") (NYSE:UNF). Investors who purchased UniFirst securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unf.

The investigation concerns whether UniFirst and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On October 21, 2020, UniFirst issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 29, 2020. Among other results, UniFirst reported annual revenue that fell short of expectations, including revenue of $384.6 million from Core Laundry Operations, representing a year-to-year decline of 10.9%; $27 million from Specialty Garments, representing a year-to-year decline of 11.6%; and $16 million from First Aid, representing a year-to-year decline of 2.4%. On this news, UniFirst's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 21, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased UniFirst shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

