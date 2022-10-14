This unexpected retailer has the Boston Birkenstock in stock—and it's perfect for winter

Birkenstocks are still available at QVC—get them ahead of the holidays.

If you're already on the lookout for holiday gifts, you're not alone. We've been scouring the internet for months now to get ahead of the season, rounding up the gifts and deals you should have your eye on—which means we've also noticed the fact that Birkenstock's popular Boston clogs seem to be out of stock most places.

Birkenstocks are a popular gift most years, especially the classic Arizona sandal. The Boston clogs blew up on TikTok earlier this year, resulting in what amounts to a shortage of stock at many retailers. Luckily, HSN still has the popular shoe—the only catch is that it's the fluffy shearling version.

HSN is one of the few retailers that still offers the Boston clog in any form. As it's winter, if you're looking to get the look of the clog, the fur-lined might actually be more seasonally appropriate than the normal version, offering a little more warmth. You'll pay a little more for the shearling clog than the standard version, $170 instead of $130.

You can also find a slightly marked-up regular version of the clog as well, though sizes and available colors seem to fluctuate depending on the day. The typical price for the clog is $130, so you'll pay $25 more with HSN's price.

You can find the shearling Boston clog in black, gray or tan. Currently, the tan version of the shoe has the most sizes available, from size 5/5.5 to size 10. Give the clogs as a gift, or simply snag a pair for yourself ahead of the holidays.

