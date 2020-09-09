The Unexpected Reason This Cordless Vacuum Is Still My Favorite Wedding Gift 3 Years Later

amazon.com

Vacuuming is my chore of choice. In fact, it’s the only chore my husband and I fight over because we both want to do it. We used to clean our stairs and sofa with a corded handheld vacuum, but we craved untethered convenience. When we added items to our wedding registry, the Dyson V6 Trigger cordless vacuum was at the top of both of our wish lists.

Come to think of it, there’s actually one other chore my husband and I fight over: whose turn it is to kill the unlucky spider that wandered into our house. Both of us have a moderate level of arachnophobia, but I literally can’t sleep if I know there’s a spider—or fly, ant, mosquito—that can crawl into our bed in the middle of the night. We relied on objects that were within arm’s reach (like a shoe or book) to squash close-range pests, and to get rid of ones on the ceiling, we’d wrap a paper towel around a Swiffer mop head. These methods, while mostly effective, require a certain level of precision and always leave a bit of a mess behind. But our amateur pest control remedies exponentially improved once we added the Dyson handheld vacuum to our arsenal.

Dyson vacuums are known for their incredibly powerful suction, and this cordless model is no exception. It’s so powerful that I don’t have to be right on top of a bug to suck it up, and the attachments create enough distance between the unwelcome pest and me to calm my nerves. I can vouch that the Dyson is great for sucking up quick-moving spiders and sugar ants, in particular. It also came in handy the time my apartment had a wasp infestation. Once I’m convinced that an insect or arachnid is sufficiently incapacitated, I use the trigger release to empty the dust cup into a trash can (or outside, if I’m feeling generous). I never have to touch bug guts or body parts, which is a huge bonus.

The V6 cordless handheld model has two suction modes: standard and max. The vacuum will last 20 minutes on a single charge in standard mode, and six minutes in max mode. (Six minutes might not sound like a lot, but it’s plenty of time to catch a spider or two if you need the extra oomph.) Unless I’m deep-cleaning the upholstery and floor mats in my car, I rarely run the vacuum out of juice in a single use. I grab the Dyson for quick cleanup jobs like sprucing up bath rugs, sucking up spilled flour (I’m a messy baker), and cleaning in between couch cushions. And then, of course, there’s the occasional bug that needs to be dealt with. I tend to go weeks, sometimes a month or more, in between battery charges.

If there’s anything for me to complain about, it’s the trigger design. My hand cramps if I’m using it for longer than a few minutes at a time because I have to continuously hold the trigger down to power the vacuum. But this design element is what makes the vacuum so efficient (and how it lasts so long between charges); it draws power only when the trigger is compressed. Overall, it’s not a deal breaker, and this handheld vacuum is still my favorite wedding gift after three years of marriage. Shout out to my great-aunt, Rosie, and godmother, Rami, for giving my husband and me the gift of sparkling clean cars and countertops…and a bug-free abode.

