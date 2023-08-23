The unexpected joy of wearing jersey

Cate Blanchett draped in jersey at the Oscars back in March - getty

If feeling good about the way you look is a challenge in your 20s and 30s, wait ’til your 50s, 60s and beyond. Some days it’s like trying to dance en pointe across an undulating ice rink. Too frumpy, too vampy, too worked, too haggard…

You’ve either ‘let yourself go’ or have done too much. You’re mutton, you’re lamb… and just when you’ve found your sartorial equilibrium, you discover the undulating rink is also rotating, because that’s fashion and however immune you think you are, you’re not. (See Meryl’s speech in The Devil Wears Prada should you need a reminder.)

A jersey dress from the Salvatore Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection - Getty

All that flux, tiring as it can be, means there’s actually a lot of freedom – and that brings us to drape. Never let it be said that a cutting technique can’t hold deep meaning.

Coco Chanel knew this in her bones. She leapt on jersey back in 1910 when no one smart would look at the stuff. It was perfect for men’s underwear, but a woman wearing it as outerwear might bring on an attack of the vapours. But Chanel knew it hung like a dream – literally the drape of things to come.

Rib-jersey top, £55, Arket; Rib-jersey skirt, £55, Arket

The rest is… an entire fashion empire. And draping is now back in the limelight. Labels such as Khaite (New York-based, beloved by the sort of rich minimalists discussed on the previous pages, and with to-hell-with-eating-and-rent prices), Tove (British and less scarily expensive), Ralph Lauren (resort collection) and Totême (Swedish) seem to have all been parsing pictures of the iconic American dancer Martha Graham. Galvan, Saint Laurent, Tod’s and Ferragamo are working it to varying degrees of exquisiteness, too.

If you’re wondering how the stuff of Edwardian men’s underwear can cost two grand, that’s because not all jersey is equal. Some is polyester, some is cashmere or some is Tencel, a modern eco-friendly variant.

Lisa Armstrong in a drape dress by Jigsaw

This dress is Jigsaw and quite the spirit of Coco in its unequivocal simplicity – plus it’s brown which, if you haven’t yet fallen for it, has many advantages.

Smocked jersey dress, £135, Me+Em; Jersey shift dress, £290, Jane Atelier

Jane Lewis, the founder of Jane Atelier, launched a jersey line a few years back so she could recreate her formal silhouettes at accessible prices. ‘People think it’s basic, but it doesn’t have to be, and it wears well,’ she says.

What elevates drape beyond the nerdy predilection, is how it wraps around the body. It doesn’t grip you like a sadistic strangler. It doesn’t truss you like some bossy sergeant major. It simply holds you, softening lumps and bumps but not squishing them into your kidneys.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a jersey dress for her Archewell Foundation video alongside Prince Harry

Norma Kamali has been giving great drape since the 1970s, and if you prefer your drape to be slashed from navel to hem, she has just the thing (btw hands-down the best fake bronzer I’ve tried this year is Jimmy Coco’s Sunless – instant smooth colour in five shades).

But drape can also keep you covered while showing some shape. The give and take is why it feels so right for now.

Inspiration...

Gathered jersey dress, £170, Norma Kamali; Tencel dress, £220, Ninety Percent

Katie Holmes in a jersey dress - Jackson Lee

Ralph Lauren Resort 2024

Sunless Cocooning Face & Body Soufflé, £28.89, Jimmy Coco