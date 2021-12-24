This Unexpected Gadget Will Help You Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions (and It's on Sale)

DVF Echo Dot lowest price/New Year's resolutions

Amazon/InStyle

After the last 12 months, it's perfectly understandable if your only resolution going into 2022 is "get through it." We've all dealt with plenty of ups and downs over the course of this year, and it can be hard to plan goals for the future when you're still recovering from the stressful past. That said, a new year is a brand-new slate, meaning now's the best time to set yourself up for success and healthy habits in the coming months. And one easy way to do this is by using a smart home speaker, like Amazon's Echo Dot, to help you out with all your 2022 intentions.

Although the company's miniature speaker has been around for a number of years, there's a limited-edition version of the Dot available designed in collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg's DVF brand. Featuring a fun pattern of multi-colored lips over a black base, it's far more stylish than the typical smart device — and even more helpful thanks to its crisp, high-quality vocals that make giving it commands a breeze.

DVF Echo Dot lowest price

Courtesy

To buy: $60 (Originally $70); amazon.com

As for those commands in question? The options are limitless. You can ask your Echo Dot to help with basic everyday tasks, like checking the weather or setting an alarm, but you can also use the speaker to assist with those bigger, long-term goals: establishing a calmer morning routine, learning a new language, adding reminders to your calendar to work out or drink enough water. You can even have your Echo Dot read aloud audiobooks or set up a meditation ritual. Whatever healthy action you want to make part of your regular routine, the device can help make it happen and give you gentle reminders to hold you accountable.

RELATED: You Can Get Professionally Styled on Amazon for Just $5 with This Little-Known Program

At just $60, this version of the Dot is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. And to make matters even better, the company celebrated the gadget's release by donating to Vital Voices, a non-profit chosen by DVF that invests in female leaders working on economic inequality, gender-based violence, and other issues.

Order the Echo Dot now while the price lasts, and start getting that list of resolutions together. Even if you intend on taking 2022 slow and forgo any lofty plans, that doesn't mean you can't still start the year off on the right foot with at least a few good habits — and with a brand-new smart speaker, you'll have all the encouragement you need to stay on track.