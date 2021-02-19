From an Unexpected Everlane Sale to a Magnet-Powered Mascara, These Are the Best Things to Buy This Weekend
Courtesy
At some point between last Friday and today, New York Fashion Week quietly happened. What was once a chaotic, physically demanding event that took place in every corner of the busiest city in America has been distilled into a series of silent emails and an open tab. While we miss the minimal-beat soundtracks of runways and the peacock-watching, the relative hush-hush of a virtual season has allowed us to cast our attention more broadly.
In fact, the last seven days have featured non-NYFW style happenings so good, we're actually glad the usual Manhattan circus wasn't stealing their limelight (it's called a silver lining, people).
From an essential assortment of new accessories your wardrobe direly needs to a massive surprise Everlane sale from the least expected source ever, these are the best fresh, trending, and newly discounted things to shop this weekend.
What's New
Alicia Keys, per usual, is killing it. This time, we have the launch of her beauty brand at Ulta, Keys Soulcare, to celebrate. The nine-product line is full of clean and cruelty-free formulas that, despite being brand new to the retailer, are already collecting five-star ratings.
Aside from that piece of need-to-know celebrity beauty news, accessories dominate this week's top launches. Turkish brand Mehry Mu just dropped its spring/summer '21 collection, which has already been spotted on Paris Hilton as she celebrated her engagement and 40th birthday. Meanwhile Mansur Gavriel, the bag brand loved by Sarah Jessica Parker, Solange, Reese Witherspoon, and Margot Robbie, blessed us with a spring-inspired style: the Tulipano.
Royals-loved jewelry brand Missoma only recently released its Chubby Hoop earrings, but the important fashion girls of Instagram have already sunk their teeth in — Tamu McPherson, Dylana and Natalie Suarez, and Anne Laure Mais, to name a few. And Australian brand Lack of Color's new bucket hats are finding celebrity fans in Mr. and Mrs. Bieber, Sofia Richie, and Gigi Hadid.
What's Trending
This week, global fashion data company Lyst reports that searches that include the terms "ties" and "cut out" have jumped 57 percent since the beginning of the year, with designer Christopher Esber's description-fitting pieces being the most desired of what's been dubbed the "Midriff Flossing" trend.
Expectant shoppers are also searching for inspiration in "Meghan Markle's maternity style," the query shooting up 300 percent. The ex-duchess' second pregnancy is all but guaranteed to feature one of her go-to brands, Hatch Collection, which she wore regularly during Archie's residency in the womb.
On the beauty front, it's safe to say PÜR Cosmetics had a helluva year in 2020 (it might have been the only one), with shoppers searching for it 338 percent more than the year before, according to Cosmetify's Beauty Index. An influencer collab plus a Barbie collection certainly contributed, but its best-selling magnet-powered mascara is all that's needed to pique our interest.
We put NYFW mostly to the side for this shopping recap, but we can't not mention the expert curation of Black designers put together by the Black in Fashion Council. We spotted Chelsea Paris, a shoe favorite of Beyoncé's (and ours), on the lineup.
Swimwear interest continues to build as we approach spring. But have you considered coordinating your bikini to your mask? Oceanus is making couture-level sets we could easily see rhinestone-loyalist J.Lo wearing on a beach vacation any day now.
PÜR Fully Charged Mascara Powered by Magnetic Technology, $22
What's on Sale
Everlane doesn't have sales all that often, and when it does, it tends to call them vaguely threatening things like "Choose What You Pay" to guilt-trip you out of the deals you deserve. Well! In complete contrast to that type of subliminal behavior, Nordstrom Rack has gone ahead and put a ton of Everlane on actual sale at prices that beat Everlane's own typical discounts.
The deals, in fact, are nuts. Sneakers for under $20, bags over 60 percent off. We're dizzy. But not too dizzy to miss this head-spinning sale. Shop it now before Everlane catches wind and convinces you to "choose" a lesser discount.
Everlane The Form Leather Crossbody Bag, $84 (Originally $236)
Everlane The Clean Silk Short Sleeve Notch Shirt, $44 (Originally $88)
Everlane The Super Soft Wide Leg Jean, $39 (Originally $78)
Everlane The Teddy Wool Blend Crew Neck Sweater, $33 (Originally $88)
Everlane The Double-Strap Block Heel Sandal, $40 (Originally $148)