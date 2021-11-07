Unexpected domination: How South Carolina surged past Florida

Josh Vann stood on the block “A” in the back right corner of the end zone and threw his arms to the heavens.

There, the shrieks of dumbfounded undergrads washed upon Vann. The flurry of white towels that enveloped Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday erupted into a snowstorm like look for a game whose temperatures crept toward freezing.

Temperatures be damned, though.

Humming with the heat of a midsummer Columbia afternoon, Vann and the South Carolina offense that mustered just 15 yards through three quarters in Aggieland two weeks ago took a buzzsaw to Dan Mullen’s Florida squad as the Gamecocks routed the Gators 40-17 Saturday night.

With the win, Shane Beamer became the first coach since Steve Spurrier — who attended the contest with his wife, Jerri — to down the Gators in his inaugural year as head coach in Columbia and gave South Carolina just its second win over Florida in seven tries.

Through eight games South Carolina’s offense hadn’t just been anemic. It’d been downright dreadful.

USC had been held under 100 yards in five of seven games against FBS competition. The Gamecocks hadn’t scored more than 23 points in a game aside from a season-opening slaughtering of Eastern Illinois.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield told reporters during the spring he wanted the offense to look like the 2019 unit at LSU guided by quarterback Joe Burrow that turned in one of college football’s all-time seasons. Saturday, the Gamecocks looked like the Joe Namath Jets, let alone the 2019 Tigers.

Under center, former St. Francis (Pennsylvania) quarterback Jason Brown slung the ball around the yard Saturday in a way South Carolina fans haven’t seen since Connor Shaw and Stephen Garcia lined up under center at USC.

With Zeb Noland sidelined due to a bye-week knee procedure, Brown operated with surgical efficiency against a Florida defense that had only twice allowed more than 200 yards passing in Southeastern Conference play this year.

Spinning off a hand from a would-be Gator tackler as he rolled to left, Brown snet the South Carolina faithful into a frenzy when he slung a 50-yard completion to receiver Josh Vann down along the USC sideline.

Three plays later, Brown dipped out of the pocket, tip-toed along the line of scrimmage, pointed toward the back right corner of the end zone and flipped a 24-yard touchdown pass to Vann to push South Carolina’s first half lead to double-digits.

In all, USC’s third-string quarterback-turned-November hero completed 14 of his 24 passes for 175 yards as South Carolina’s previously WORD offense reached John Deere levels of efficiency.

Skirting along the USC sidelines after his 24-yard third quarter touchdown reception, tight end and one-time Florida commit Jaheim Bell immitated the Gator chomp toward the garnet and black-clothed fans in the lower bowl at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Former Florida State tailback and Sunshine State native ZaQuandre White bludgeoned the Gators defensive front touch after touch. White — who’d been among the lone bright spots in an anemic offensive season to date — steamrolled his way to 111 yards on 13 carries.

2020 SEC-rushing leader Kevin Harris also looked closer to the part on Saturday. Harris rumbled and stumbled his way to 128 yards on 16 carries to lead all Gamecocks rushers.

South Carolina got to Saturday’s game by the skin of its teeth. It narrowly escaped Vanderbilt and East Carolina. It was throttled by Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks, by all metrics, epitomized average football in 2021. But on Saturday in South Carolina, the Gamecocks took a mammoth hack out of the Gators’ self-confidence and sent the Mullen’s squad slogging back to Gaineseville with their tails between their legs.

First down

In three appearances this fall, Brown had completed 12 of 20 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions spread across garbage time appearances against Eastern Illinois and Texas A&M and a single play at Georgia.

Saturday, he completed 12 of 17 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone en route to South Carolina’s largest offensive output of the season.

Touchdown

Josh Vann finished his night with 111 yards on seven receptions to lead South Carolina in yards and catches.

Vann hadn’t gone over 45 yards receiving in a game since going for 127 yards against East Carolina and 128 yards at then-No. 2 Georgia.

Key Numbers

1 — Jason Brown got his first start at quarterback since transferring to USC from St. Francis

4 — USC’s number of defensie touchdowns in 2021

316 — South Carolina’s total yardage in Saturday’s first half