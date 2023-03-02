Uneven floors, payroll reductions and rats: 8 most alarming findings from NFLPA report cards

The NFL Players Association dropped its first-ever Club Report Cards.

The union said the report cards, which were published Wednesday, were done with the intent to provide more resources to players who are considering free agency choices, essentially giving them another tool to help differentiate from the 32 teams.

The report cards were the result of 1,300 player responses to questions sent to every player on a 2022 team roster. Players were not asked about any teams other than the ones they played for. Each of the league's 32 teams were given grades in several categories: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel.

In the process, some stunning revelations came to light, offering a behind-the-curtains look at some of the conditions NFL players face in their team facilities.

NFLPA TEAM REPORT CARDS: Five best, five worst teams in players' working conditions survey

Here are the eight most alarming findings from the NFLA's Club Report Cards.

'Get rid of the rats!'

Jacksonville Jaguars mascot Jackson DeVille practices a stunt prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field.

The cats in Jacksonville had a big problem with rodents. The Jaguars ranked 28th overall, so issues were to be expected, but when players were given the choice to state the one thing they would want changed at their facility, the NFLPA said "the answer was unanimous." Players reported that for three to four weeks during the 2022 season, "there was a rat infestation in the locker room and laundry hampers."

Overall, Jacksonville was given a D- for their locker room conditions, tied for 28th. Another issue Jaguars players reported is that because there is no players family room in the facility, "players' wives have breastfed their babies on the floor of the stadium's public restrooms." The positive news is that players felt overwhelmingly favorable toward team owner Shad Khan, with 95% of responses having confidence that he would be willing to invest to make necessary changes.

On days off: not even a banana

The Bengals were given the lowest possible grade, an F-, for food service and nutrition. The quality of food ranked 31st, and Cincinnati was one of only three NFL teams to not offer dinner to players, one of only two to not provide vitamins and the only one that did not offer supplements. Players responded that they are encouraged to come in on their days off to train and prepare themselves for that week's game, "however, the cafeteria is not open on those days, so players can’t even grab a banana before working out."

Players responded that the locker room, which was graded with a D, had enough space but that "many showers and toilets do not work" and that individual lockers do not have outlets where players can charge their electronic devices.

That will cost you

The Cardinals ranked second-to-last overall of all teams and players don't have confidence that things will improve. Owner Michael Bidwill ranked last in confidence that he would invest to upgrade facilities. The Cardinals were given an F- in food service and nutrition, tied for last. Cardinals players are offered dinner to be boxed up for them, if they choose to have a dinner. Arizona, however, is apparently the only team that will charge players for dinners via a payroll deduction.

Similarly, if players choose to work out at the team facility during the offseason, the Cardinals will charge them for every meal eaten there via payroll deduction, "again, apparently the only team in the league that does this."

Players also described the weight room (F-) and its floor "as being a health and safety risk" with a nearly unanimous complaint: uneven floors and floorboards that are peeling up.

Concerns with the champs

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs have been the most successful franchise in the last half decade on the field, the team ranks only 29th overall. In particular, players felt the locker room and training rooms were outdated, but the most pressing concern is on the training staff.

The Kansas City training staff was given a D-, ranking dead last among all teams, with several player responses calling for "a more welcoming environment." The NFLPA reported that the concerns fell to head trainer Rick Burkholder, while the rest of the staff was "generally well liked." Certain player responses indicated that they felt discouraged from reporting injuries, did not feel they got the level of personal care they felt they should and feared retribution for speaking up when asking for better care.

Down the drain

The Commanders ranked dead last overall and players felt owner Daniel Snyder, who is embroiled in several scandals, was unwilling to invest to upgrade facilities, ranking 31st in that category. Washington was last or tied for last in four of the eight categories (treatment of families, training room, locker room and team travel). It ranked 31st in training staff.

In the locker room (F-), only 35% of players felt like they had enough space. Players complained about a lack of warm water and reported "poor drainage in the showers."

The NFLPA reported that several players said "they do not want to do their rehab" with Washington's training staff, in large part because of a lack of staffing.

'Well below the rest'

The NFLPA reports that 30 of the 32 teams in the league gave their respective strength and conditioning coaches favorable reviews. The two teams were the Atlanta Falcons and the Baltimore Ravens. Atlanta was given a D- (31st), with 58% of respondents believing they received an individual plan. By comparison, the team that ranked 30th, the Jets, scored a B in strength staff.

Baltimore's strength and conditioning coaches were graded F-, with the union reporting the Ravens "were even significantly below" Atlanta. Only 36% of players who responded felt they were given an individual plan. The Ravens recently fired Steve Saunders as the head strength coach after several instances of public criticism about his methods.

In 2021, the Ravens faced an unusually high number of injuries, with many players landing on injured reserve. Former Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott was one of those players. When he tweeted a message in November 2021 after he suffered a torn pectoral and torn bicep, former Ravens pass rusher Matt Judon responded with a message in support of Elliott, with the hashtag: "#firesteve."

Love you keep your head up. #firesteve — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) November 8, 2021

Slipping and falling

The Panthers ranked 12th overall, so there were a lot of positives in their report card. The players also felt that owner David Tepper, who bought the team in May 2018 has made gradual improvements during his tenure with the team.

Carolina was given a B- for its training room, which was tied for 12th but the pool room floors were seen as a safety hazard, with players saying "they are slippery and many players have fallen."

'Gross'

The Chargers scored unfavorably, ranking 30th overall, though they do have a legitimate reason; the team is currently headquartered in a converted office building while their new facility, which should be ready in 2024, is under construction. Los Angeles was graded F- in training room, tied for last. Staffing levels were cited as being low and the Chargers were one of only two teams to not provide either a steam room or a sauna.

The hot tub was often broken and the cold tub was often not cold. They were both reported as being small. And players felt they were poorly maintained, with "multiple respondents calling them 'gross.'"

Making matters worse, 0% of players felt there was enough room in the cafeteria and players reported their being a limited number of showers "which causes a very long wait."

