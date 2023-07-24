Unesco condemns deadly Russia strike on Ukraine's Odesa

The UN's Paris-based heritage agency Unesco has condemned Russia's "brazen" attack on Odesa, which hit several sites in the port city's World Heritage centre, killing at least two people.

"Unesco is deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city centre of Odesa, home to the World Heritage property 'The Historic Centre of Odesa'", the body said in a statement on Sunday.

The strike, Russia's latest attack on the Black Sea city and one of Ukraine's most important ports, killed at least two people.

Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay said it marked "an escalation of violence against [the] cultural heritage of Ukraine".

The strike notably damaged the Transfiguration Cathedral, originally built in 1794 under imperial Russian rule, demolished under Soviet leader Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine's leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky, vowed retaliation. "They will definitely feel this," he said.

Destroyed twice

The cathedral is the biggest Orthodox church in Odesa and lies within the Unesco-protected historic city centre.

Ukraine said it had been "destroyed twice: by Stalin and Putin".

"There was a direct hit to the cathedral, it completely damaged three altars," Father Myroslav, the assistant rector of the cathedral said.

(with AFP)



