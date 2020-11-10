Unemployment surges as covid-19 hits employers despite Rishi Sunak’s furlough scheme

Redundancies surged to record numbers in the three months to September as the Covid-19 crisis triggered a massive rise in the unemployment rate, official figures showed today.

Unemployment surged to 4.8% - up 0.7 percentage points on the previous quarter.

Young people were particularly badly hit, with the number of those between 16 and 24 in work falling 174,000 to a new record low of 3.5 million.

Overall, employment fell by 164,000 in the quarter with the fall driven by men, the young and self-employed and part time workers, the Office for National Statistics said.

The collapse in employment levels took place despite efforts by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help employers keep staff with his furlough scheme and other support measures.

A record 214,000 people were made unemployed on a net basis.

Biggest hit were people working in industries smashed by lockdowns. The hotel and restaurant trades saw 261,000 fewer people employed than a year ago, while manufacturers shed 230,000 over the year.

Those working for small employers, or sole traders suffered worst, with a 383,000 fall on a year ago.

Immigrant workers suffered disproportionately, with a 364,000 decline in employment for EU workers and 65,000 for those outside the EU - the first annual decrease since 2017.

While the overall unemployment rate was 4.8%, it was 5.2% for men - up 1.1 percentage points on a year earlier and 1 point higher than in the previous quarter.

For women, it was 4.3% - 0.7 percentage points higher than a year ago and 0.43 percentage points higher than the previous quarter.

Long term unemployment was also sharply rising and at its largest level of annual increase since 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Again, unemployment was highest for those in the leisure and hospitality industries, where restaurants, bars and hotels were operating under lockdown conditions.

The second largest rise, however, was in the middle class professional jobs, where unemployment rose 40,000 on the year to 84,000.

The increase in the category of “professional, scientific and technical activities” was not far short of that in leisure and hospitality, up 56,000 to 161,000.

The claimant count of unemployment - being those claiming benefits - dropped slightly to 2.6 million in October on the previous month but the ONS cautioned that enhancements to universal credit during the Covid crisis made the changes less reliable as a reflection of the true picture.

While it dipped on the one-month level, since March, the claimant count level has increased 112.4%.

Tej Parikh, Chief Economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

“The pandemic continues to bring turbulence to the UK labour market.In the Autumn, employers faced difficult decisions around retaining staff as government support looked set to decline. The initial shape of the Jobs Support Scheme, originally expected to come into force this month, didn’t provide a smooth off-ramp from furlough.

“The extension of the furlough scheme through to March is welcome as it has given directors certainty to plan ahead for their staff. Unfortunately, the change appears to have come too late in the day for some.

The promising news about a potential vaccine means there is still hope the labour market can emerge from the pandemic in reasonable shape, with ongoing government support. In the meantime, restrictions are putting a heavy burden on businesses, as low demand and a legacy of costs from the outbreak add to the pressure. Cutting Employers’ National Insurance Contributions could buoy firms’ employment plans while encouraging job creation where business plans have shifted.”