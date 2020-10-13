Unemployment rises as pandemic claims 673,000 jobs since March

The number of UK workers on company payrolls edged up by 20,000 last month but has fallen by nearly 700,000 since March as the coronavirus crisis has claimed jobs across the economy, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of employees on payrolls dropped by 673,000 between March and September.

There were 20,000 more employees on payroll in September than in August, but this is still 673,000 fewer than in March, around the time when lockdown started https://t.co/0SqfrwtjEV pic.twitter.com/uN5Tjgk6oc — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 13, 2020

It added that UK unemployment rose by 138,000 quarter on quarter to 1.52 million in the three months to August.

This saw the rate of unemployment jump to 4.5%, from 4.1% in the previous three months.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “The latest monthly tax numbers show that the number of employees on the payroll was little changed in September.

The number of redundancies reached its highest level since May to July 2009 and increased 114,000 on the quarter to 227,000 https://t.co/nGwaGs8fFg pic.twitter.com/pjePh5tgqv — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) October 13, 2020

“However, in total there were still nearly 700,000 fewer than in March, before the lockdown.”

He added: “Since the start of the pandemic there has been a sharp increase in those out of work and job-hunting but more people telling us they are not actively looking for work.

“There has also been a stark rise in the number of people who have recently been made redundant.”