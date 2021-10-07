Unemployment Rate Remains Double for People with Disabilities 18 Months Into Pandemic, Reports Allsup Employment Services

AES helps people with disabilities to access employment during post-pandemic economy, as nation observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October

Diane Winiarski, Allsup Employment Services

Diane Winiarski is director of Allsup Employment Services, a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, helping individuals with disabilities to return to work through the SSA Ticket to Work program.

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest economic data show people with disabilities continue to experience an unemployment rate twice that of people without disabilities, adding to the difficulties that individuals can experience when a disability disrupts their life, work and health, according to Allsup Employment Services, which provides return to work services through the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work program.

Monthly data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the continuing higher rate of unemployment, with 10.9 percent unemployment for people with disabilities and 5.0 percent unemployment for people without disabilities in August.

“The economy was greatly affected by the pandemic and many individuals lost their jobs, but it was especially hard for those with disabilities,” said Diane Winiarski, Director at Allsup Employment Services (AES), an SSA-authorized Employment Network (EN). “As the economy recovers, we need to create a more inclusive workforce that gives individuals with disabilities the opportunities they deserve to reenter the workforce.”

October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which commemorates the many and varied contributions of individuals with disabilities to America’s economy. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the unemployment rate for people with disabilities, pushing the rate up to 13.2% in August 2020.

AES has helped thousands of people with disabilities return back to former employers or find new job opportunities in growing industries through Ticket to Work (TTW), a free program available to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients who reach medical stability or recovery.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork.

