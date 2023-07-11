Average pay jumps by record 7.3 per cent fuelling fears interest rates could hit seven per cent

The UK’s unemployment rate has jumped from 3.8% to 4% (PA Wire)

Average pay jumped by a record 7.3 percent in the three months to May compared to a year earlier, official figures revealed on Tuesday, but this was still below the rate of inflation.

They showed that growth in employees’ average total pay (including bonuses) was 6.9 per cent and growth in regular pay (excluding bonuses) was 7.3 per cent in March to May 2023.

For regular pay, this equals the highest growth rate, which was also seen last month and during the Covid pandemic period for April to June 2021.

But the Office for National Statistics stressed that in real terms (once adjusted for inflation), growth in total and regular pay fell on the year in March to May 2023, by 1.2 per cent for total pay and 0.8 per cent for regular pay.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: “Pay excluding bonuses has again risen at record levels in cash terms. Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since the end of 2021.

“The number of working days lost to strikes fell back to their lowest level in nearly a year, with a notable drop in public sector disruption.”

He added: “Total employment grew in the latest three months while the number of people actively looking for work also increased, both driven by men rejoining the labour market.

“While the total number of vacancies remain high, it has now been falling for a year and the pace of decline has accelerated recently.”

The pay hikes will fuel fears that Britain is in the grip of an inflation spiral.

John Choong, market and equity analyst at InvestingReviews.co.uk said: “This jobs data will translate into more pain for borrowers.

“Although the unemployment rate ticked up to four per cent in May, wage pressures are still showing no sign of easing as average weekly earnings excluding bonuses grew to 6.9 per cent from an upwardly revised 6.7 per cent. This isn’t good news for inflation or mortgage rates as it’s becoming increasingly likely that the Bank of England may now have to raise interest rates to an eye-watering seven per cent to combat a wage-price spiral.”

