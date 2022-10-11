Unemployment at lowest rate in nearly 50 years

Engineers

The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly 50 years, latest official figures show.

The jobless rate fell to 3.5% in the three months to August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the lowest since early 1974

However, the squeeze on pay remains, with rises in regular wages failing to keep up with the rising cost of living.

When taking the rise in prices into account, the value of regular pay fell by 2.9%, the ONS said.

The ONS said that regular pay - which excludes bonuses - grew at an annual rate of 5.4% in the June to August period.

This is the strongest growth in regular pay seen outside of the coronavirus pandemic period, the UK statistics body said.

However, pay rises are still lagging behind inflation - the rate at which prices rise - which currently stands at 9.9%.

There was also a further sign that the jobs market may have peaked, with the number of job vacancies falling again.

The estimated number of vacancies in the three months to September fell by 46,000 to 1,246,000. The ONS said this was the largest fall since mid-2020 during the Covid pandemic, although the level of vacancies remains close to all-time highs.

Unemployment graphic

ONS head of labour market and household statistics David Freeman said the number of people neither working nor looking for work continued to rise.

The economic inactivity rate increased to 21.7% in the June to August period, the ONS said, with those inactive because they are long-term sick hitting a record high.

Mr Freeman added: "While the number of job vacancies remains high after its long period of rapid growth, it has now dropped back a little, with a number of employers telling us they've reduced recruitment due to a variety of economic pressures."

However, Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said that while there were "tentative signs that the labour market is cooling from the red-hot conditions seen in recent months.

"That will maintain intense pressure on the Bank of England to raise rates aggressively over the coming months," she added.

Reacting to the figures, the Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, said "the fundamentals of the UK economy remain resilient".

"Our ambitious Growth Plan will drive sustainable long term growth, meaning higher wages and better living standards for everyone, and we are cutting taxes so people can keep more of what they earn," he added.