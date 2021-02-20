Unemployment: House Stimulus Plan Has Extended Benefits, Another Check, Minimum Wage Raise
House Democrats unveiled their plans today for the third round of economic stimulus, releasing the full bill text.
The $1.9 trillion package proposes a $15 federal minimum wage, $1,400 checks for Americans making $75,000 or under per year, extended $400 federal unemployment benefits, and money for struggling small businesses.
More from Deadline
House Votes To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee Assignments
Nancy Pelosi Wins Vote To Serve Another Term As Speaker Of The House
The House Budget Committee will take up the bill on Monday and is expected to present it to eh full House floor for a vote sometime next week.
After that, it moves to the Senate. It’s expected to be adjusted by a Republican block that feels it is too expensive for an economy that appears in the early stages of a comeback as the pandemic wanes.
On Friday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise urged Republicans in an email to vote “no” on on what he termed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “Payoff to Progressives Act.”
“It’s clear Democrats have no interest in approaching COVID relief in a timely and targeted fashion and are instead using the reconciliation process to jam through their liberal wish list agenda,” Scalise’s office wrote.
The Senate is divided 50-50 along party lines, with Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.
Best of Deadline
U.S. Covid-19 Update: Nation Falls Below 100,000 Daily New Cases For First Time In 3 Months
Coronavirus: Movies That Have Halted Or Delayed Production Amid Outbreak
Hong Kong Filmart Postponed Due To Coronavirus Fears; Event Moves Two Weeks Before Toronto
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.