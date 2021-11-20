Unemployment falls for 10th straight month in SC, agency report shows

Unemployment is at its lowest level all year, according to a report released Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

At 3.9% as of Oct. 21, unemployment continued a 10-month decline in South Carolina, the agency’s report showed. From September to October, unemployment fell from 4.1.%.

Richland and Lexington counties followed in the decrease. Richland County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% and Lexington County’s to 2.3%.

South Carolina has a lower unemployment rate than the nation as a whole. Across the country the unemployment rate was 4.3% as of October, according the report.