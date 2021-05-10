Have unemployment benefits driven Lowcountry’s staffing crisis? Here’s what the data says

Kate Hidalgo Bellows
·7 min read

Ashlee Houck, executive director of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association, knew turnout at the job fair last week on U.S. 21 would be low. So it didn’t surprise her that, several hours into the event, only about 15 job candidates had passed through.

“We anticipated that but wanted to give the opportunity to those who [do want to get back to work],” she said.

Monday’s event was intended to match those looking for work with businesses in need of staff as the coronavirus pandemic fades. The staffing shortage, which the Lowcountry has dealt with for years, has seemed to reach a tipping point over the last several weeks as tourists arrive in droves at the area’s hotels, restaurants and shops.

The Beaufort Area Hospitality Association held a job fair May 4 to support businesses North of the Broad that are suffering from a lack of staff during the post-pandemic tourism boom.
The Beaufort Area Hospitality Association held a job fair May 4 to support businesses North of the Broad that are suffering from a lack of staff during the post-pandemic tourism boom.

Several restaurants have posted on social media about closing temporarily due to a lack of staff. One hotel operations manager at the job fair told The Island Packet he’s had to turn guests away because there were not enough clean rooms. The shortages, both employers and staff report, are wearing existing staff thin.

The root cause of the problem is unclear.

Some say the area’s lack of affordable housing, child care and transportation make it unlivable for the working class folks who fuel the tourism industry, causing them to seek jobs and housing elsewhere, including in Jasper County.

But the far more common talking point is that employers have been unable to bring back workers they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many in the hospitality industry were laid off. Critics of federal unemployment benefit programs say they reduce people’s motivation to return to work.

The federal benefits will become unavailable to South Carolinians on June 30, following an order from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce to withdraw from the federal programs. They expire for most of the rest of the country in early September.

Some workers may actually make more money on unemployment than working. South Carolina has no minimum wage law, meaning it’s set at the federal rate of $7.25 an hour. But employers need to pay tipped workers, such as servers and bartenders, only $2.13 an hour as long as their tips bump them up to $7.25 an hour.

“For some people, it might be better money-wise, but you’re still going to have to have a job afterwards,” said Robin Price, vice president of Saltus River Grill, Plums Restaurant and Hearth Wood Fired Pizza in downtown Beaufort.

Price and other restaurateurs said wages depend on the position and experience. At Saltus, Plums and Hearth, a cook can expect anywhere from $12 to $18 an hour, while servers make $2.50 an hour plus tips. Hosts can expect $8 an hour and tips, and dishwashers can make between $9 and $12.

Some say the fact that it may pay better not to work is evidence the minimum wage needs to be increased.

“Some server jobs don’t pay enough at [$2.13] an hour, so you’ve gotta bust your butt for the tips, and you can’t make customers tip you,” said Alicia Wilson, a mother of three who attended the job fair. “If you’re not getting money at the pay rate as a server, and you’re not making tips, how are you going to live off of that? I think South Carolina can do a little more, at least go up on minimum wage.”

The pandemic has devastated Wilson, who last year was raising a newborn and working three jobs. She has been unemployed for the past few months but wants to get back to work and is looking at managerial jobs in hospitality.

State and local data indicate the staffing situation may be improving. Beaufort County’s unemployment rate and number are at their lowest since September. But the data also show that even if every unemployed person in the county were to get a job here, more than 1,000 positions would still be available.

By the numbers

According to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, Beaufort County’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in March, with 3,198 people out of work but looking for jobs. That was the lowest rate since September 2020, when 4% of the labor force was out of work, or 2,936 people.

The local unemployment rate last month was significantly lower than the state rate of 4.8% and the national rate of 6.2%.

The number of unemployed and the unemployment rate have been on a downward slope locally, statewide and nationally since peaking in April 2020. This indicates people are either returning to work or leaving the labor force altogether, which means they cannot receive unemployment benefits.

DEW data suggest that we’re seeing more of the first — a good sign. Employment within the county has increased over the past several months to 75,253 in March.

Of course, employment always grows this time of the year, when the tourism season begins. But DEW data suggest that more jobs may be available than the number of people looking. Last month, there were 4,456 jobs available but only 3,198 looking.

The contentious federal unemployment benefits that will soon go away include pandemic unemployment assistance for workers who do not qualify for or have run out of state unemployment insurance (PUA ranges from $131 to $326 per week for up to 79 weeks minus the weeks you received regular UI and extended benefits); pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, which extends unemployment insurance to those who have exhausted their benefits for up to 53 weeks; federal pandemic unemployment compensation, which provides a $300 supplement to those receiving any unemployment benefits; and mixed earners unemployment compensation, which provides a $100 weekly supplement to those receiving benefits who have earned both self-employment income and regular income.

Regular state unemployment insurance benefits can range from $42 to $326 per week. With the federal supplement, an unemployed person can receive as much as $626 per week. That would be $15.65 an hour for someone working full-time — more than double minimum wage.

Unemployment is taxable income.

‘Straining our staff’

Charlie’s L’Etoile Verte, a nearly 40-year-old mainstay of Hilton Head Island’s south end, has weathered many storms in recent years: Its founder and chef’s long battle with a spinal infection. A state-mandated six-week closure of outdoor dining during the pandemic. And now, a staffing shortage some employees attribute to unemployment.

“It’s so stressful not knowing where the next hole is going to appear,” owner Margaret Pearman says. “We were set to do more business than we have ever done, but we can’t compromise service.”

Last week, six positions were open. Pearman said she’s hoping they’ll be able to fill most of them in the next week. All full-time employees, she said, make more than $626 in a week, the maximum benefit a South Carolinian receiving state UI and the $300 federal supplement could receive.

On Wednesday afternoon, staff bustled around the French bistro, preparing for what would undoubtedly be a busy night shift.

Joshua Castillo, executive chef, said the lack of staff has put a “psychological strain” on the workers.

“You just have to get through the shift,” he said. “You’ve got three hours to go and everything keeps piling up, and you’ve just got to keep reminding yourself … it will eventually stop.”

Castillo said people will sign up for interviews and not show up — perhaps, he suggested, just to check a box while applying for unemployment insurance.

“I think a lot of people are taking advantage of the system, and that’s straining our staff,” he said. “That strains the businesses to closing altogether or starting to pick an extra day where the restaurant just closes” and loses profit.

Castillo and Michelle Soulia, a server at Charlie’s, said COVID-19 safety concerns could be playing a role in people’s hesitancy to come back to work.

But the main reason, they said, is that people would prefer to sit at home and receive unemployment benefits — even if they weren’t making more than Charlie’s would pay for work.

“Get everyone off unemployment, raise the minimum wage if you have to,” Soulia said, the day before the governor announced DEW’s withdrawal from the federal unemployment program. “Just get America working again. There’s shortages on everything — food, wine, employees. We need to get them all back. Because they were working before the pandemic. It’s time to go back.”

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry delivers heartfelt speech after receiving honorary doctorate

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.

  • Gaudreau, Tkachuk keep Flames alive in playoff race

    The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Luka Doncic ejected vs. Cavs for groin shot at Collin Sexton

    You can't do that, Luka.

  • Kyle Tucker has 4 RBIs to lead Astros over Blue Jays 7-4

    Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Rick Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

    The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns shares emotional Mother's Day moment with dad in wake of mom's COVID-19 death

    Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.

  • DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut

    The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.

  • Inspired by Olympic champion mom, Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.

  • Naomi Osaka unsure if Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer

    Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • LeBron said fire him; I talk to Evan Wasch, NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament

    Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.

  • LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ HOLDING THEIR BREATH The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019. “No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.” The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centred around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue. Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings. “I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said. RED SOX ROMP Rafael Devers gets another chance to tear up Camden Yards as Boston closes its series against the Orioles. The Red Sox are 6-0 at Baltimore this year and Devers is a big reason — he’s hit five home runs with 13 RBIs in those games, going 9 for 23 (.391). Boston owns the best record in the majors at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season. Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Boston. Jorge López (1-3, 6.49), who allowed seven runs in four innings against the Red Sox on April 11, pitches for the Orioles, who are a major league-worst 4-13 at home. REBOUNDING RANGERS Adolis García and Texas try to keep up their recent run of success when they visit San Francisco. García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs as the Rangers beat Seattle on Sunday and won their third consecutive series. Texas improved to 7-2 since May 1 to get back to .500 for the first time since April 9. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the first of two interleague matchups at Oracle Park. He is among the top 10 in ERA among AL starters despite giving up five runs without making it out of the first inning in the shortest opening day start in franchise history. NEED A TIMEOUT The Kansas City Royals began last week with the best record in the majors and set for seven straight games at Kauffman Stadium. They left home in much different shape. Whit Merrifield and the Royals went 0-7 on a homestand that included a 28-inning scoreless streak, dropping four to Cleveland and then three more to the White Sox. Overall, Kansas City has lost eight in a row. “We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.” After that day off Monday, the Royals start a seven-game road trip in Detroit. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Celtics likely headed to play-in tournament after another loss

    Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.

  • The Rush: DK Metcalf’s track speed, Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs & DeChambeau's wild voyage

    DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut, Bob Baffert’s winning horse tests positive (again) and it’s a good thing Bryson DeChambeau flies private.

  • Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15. An energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Los Angeles built its biggest advantage early in the fourth to go ahead by 23 points en route to completing the three-game season sweep. Phoenix could never find enough outside shooting to make a charge until the final quarter. They were 5 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth. Deandre Ayton made a reverse layup to get the Suns within 115-108 with 3:57 to play, but the Lakers were able to maintain a cushion until Davis closed it out with an emphatic reverse dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for the final margin. TIP-INS Suns: Phoenix was 11 for 25 from 3-point range, with Bridges, Payne and Jae Crowder accounting for all but two makes. ... Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists. Lakers: Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell each had 12 points off the bench. ... PG Dennis Schröder could return when the Lakers play at Indiana on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday to close out the regular season. Schröder has missed the past five games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. UP NEXT Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday night. Lakers: Host New York on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Bryson DeChambeau turns missed-cut flight snafu into $228K payday, 1st place in Cup standings

    Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.

  • Blackhawks welcome back fans with 4-2 win over Stars

    CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed back fans to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars’ first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year. Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops. FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1 CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists and Calgary beat Ottawa to preserve its slim playoff hopes. Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th victory. The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the post-season, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks, and the Canadiens needs to lose their remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press