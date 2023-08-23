An unearthed photo of Prince William and Princess Kate's private home emerges

prince william kate dog grave

The Prince and Princess of Wales have opted for a quieter life in Windsor after spending years living in the goldfish bowl of London at Kensington Palace. They prefer to keep their four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage, rather private, with very limited photos of the property, however, an unearthed image shows just how pristine their grounds once were.

An image shared by The Royal Collection Trust, showed King George V getting stuck into mowing the grass within the stunning gardens. He was dressed in a full suit and even top hat for his green-fingered foray, and the black-and-white photo also revealed the immaculately pruned hedges in the grounds. Truly stunning!

They captioned the photo: "Are you a perfectly striped lawn fan, or do you prefer to let it grow a bit longer and enjoy the pollinator-friendly wildflowers that will grow?

Either way, it’s unlikely that you complete this garden chore wearing a suit and top hat – as King George V is seen wearing here at Adelaide Cottage in 1915! #lawnmowing#gardening#georgeV#lawn#lawnmower#tophat#lawncare."

Fans loved the hilarious snap, with one writing: "How [marvellously] impractical to mow the lawn in a top hat," and another joking: "I think I'll dress like that for gardening duties from now on…"

What else do we know about Prince William and Princess Kate's royal home?

The Waleses' home is located on the Windsor Home Park estate, just a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

Archive images and paintings are the best look we've had at the grand exterior, which is straight from a fairytale.

The Waleses live near Windsor Castle

A historic painting of the garden reveals what a botanical haven it once was, showing that it used to have an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds. It is unknown if these features remain now that William and Kate live there.

While the bedroom hasn't been pictured, it has been described by The Sun, and apparently, it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

Adelaide Cottage is located in Windsor

The house was originally built in 1831 and masterminded by architect Jeffry Wyatville, and parts of the property were taken from Royal Lodge, which is currently Prince Andrew's home, where he resides with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

William and Kate's children's school, Lambrook, is nearby and the kids are said to enjoy their local area where they can bike ride to their heart's content around the grounds.