The Undoing: Viewers share frustration with finale as Elena Alves’s killer is revealed
Viewers of The Undoing have been left disappointed by the show’s final episode.
The HBO mini-series came to an end on Sunday (29 November), with the identity of Elena Alves’s killer finally being revealed. Along the way, viewers have accused many of the characters of being behind the crime, with one viewer tweeting: “I mean I had all types of theories brewing lmao even the baby was a suspect.”
However, the finale saw The Undoing’s original prime suspect Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) revealed to be the killer, with the oncologist attempting to blame his son Henry (Noah Jupe) much to the anger of his wife Grace (Nicole Kidman).
The final episode prompted mixed reactions from viewers, many of whom said that the show was entertaining but let down by the “obvious” final outcome.
Sharing their disappointment, one viewer commented: “The Undoing finale caused me too much stress just for the ending to be....that.”
“F***ing bravo to #TheUndoing for the most obvious finale that wasn’t obvious at all. What a ride,” another Twitter user wrote.
“I knew but was still hoping to the very end that I was wrong,” another replied. “I’m glad it’s over. I’ve been holding my breath for five weeks. Loved it. Hated it.”
“The way we were told from the beginning who the killer was and still thought everyone else was the killer,” one fan tweeted, while another joked: “The plot twist is there is no plot twist.”
Some were unable to find any redeeming qualities in the finale, however, with one viewer writing: “I really think it was the worst HBO series. If you substitute all star actors with upcoming actors, this show would be considered garbage.”
“I love us dragging The Undoing ending as a family,” another commented. “This is what holidays are about.”
The Independent gave The Undoing finale a two-star review, writing: “[The Undoing] is revealed to be nothing more than an absurd little game of cat and mouse, remarkable only because it cast two great actors as the leads.”
