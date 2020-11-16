The Undoing recap: You have not yet met ugliness

HBO

Last week's The Undoing ended with the bombshell reveal of surveillance footage putting Grace near the scene of Elena's murder. Wow, that's a big deal! Could she actually have committed this heinous crime?! Oh, never mind, because within the first two minutes of "See No Evil" Grace is no longer a suspect since there were images of her continuing walking. That instant resolution completely takes away the impact of the cliffhanger, and the end of this episode has me worrying that we are about to get played again. The Undoing has been an enjoyable ride so far but you can't keep cheating like this and expect audiences to be satisfied.

After her introduction in "Do No Harm," this installment kicks off with a lot of Haley. The formidable defense attorney begins by telling Grace that the case may come down to her, suggesting a plan of putting the jilted wife on the stand. Grace immediately rejects such an idea. Haley and her very dry sense of humor then head to meet Jonathan at the prison. In addition to Elena, he admits to one other "sad f---." Meanwhile, Grace seeks out the counsel of Jonathan's former lawyer, The Badger, who I'm very glad to still have around. She asks if he thinks Jonathan might be innocent. "I still think he's a d---," he declares. "Just not one that would commit murder."

Grace then goes to visit her dad at the museum, where it seems like he always is. I wonder if that is just Donald Sutherland's hangout spot and he put in his contact that most of his scenes needed to be shot there. Earlier in the episode, Grace was looking for some "unconditional support from her loving father," and now she's hoping to cash that in via $2 million for Jonathan's bail. Unfortunately for Sutherland, prison scenes can't be filmed at the museum, so he takes a trip over the bridge to be face-to-face with his son-in-law. It's a quick trip, though, as Franklin just wanted to look him in the eye and make him understand that he thinks he's guilty but that he also can't deny his daughter. Before leaving, he threatens to personally kill Jonathan if he does any further harm to Grace or Henry. I mean, he surely has Jack Bauer on speed dial.

Franklin's quick work continues as we next see Jonathan being released. The press is hounding him and Grace, so he decides to make a brief statement declaring his innocence. Elsewhere, Henry is apologizing for something he did. In a rush, he bumps into a student who happens to be poor Miguel. Henry says sorry and puts his hand out, an incident that lands him in Headmaster Connaver's office, a place that Franklin will soon find himself in as well. Upon being told that the school's board wants to distance themselves from this distraction and have Henry homeschooled, Grandpa delivers this epic rebuttal:

“Make no mistake, I am a c--ksucker. And I don’t mean that in the sense of gay belittlement as it’s currently come to be interpreted. No, I’m an old-fashioned c--ksucker. The more traditional kind. The kind who f----s over anyone who hurts me or a loved one. You speak of ugliness, Mr. Connaver, you have not yet met ugliness.”

And that is what gold can happen when you let Donald Sutherland out of that museum!

Always with inconvenient timing, Detectives Mendoza and O'Rourke pay another visit to Grace. "Why are you f---ing with me?" she barks. To be honest, they kind of are. They bring up the fact that Elena called Grace multiple times leading up to her death, even though they already know that none of those were ever answered. But the real big reveal is that they discovered a nude oil portrait Elena painted of Grace. Later, Jonathan insists he had no idea about it, using this as further evidence for his claims of Elena being obsessed. Grace rejects his attempt at holding hands, saying she will be playing the role of wife publicly and that's it. "While you may not be a murderer, you're not my husband," she pledges. "What we had, you and I, was too big to undo," he says. Hey, that's kind of like the title of the show! "But you did, you managed to undo it," she responds. Hey, they did it again!

Having trouble sleeping that night, Grace goes for one of her famous walks, except this one lasts so long that I'd classify it more like hypnosis. While it appears that Fernando might be following her, she doesn't need anyone's help in being harmed, as she collapses due to stress. With Henry and Franklin already present at the hospital, Jonathan rushes in, playing the role of loving doctor-husband. Franklin is disgusted watching his daughter seemingly fall for it.

