The Undoing: Is it on Netflix and will there be a second season?

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in The Undoing (NIKO TAVERNISE/HBO)

The Undoing has emerged as one of lockdown’s most addictive TV hits. Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, it is a twisty murder mystery full of luxury coats, bloody violence and high-society intrigue. If you haven’t caught the show yet, here’s everything you need to know…

And don’t worry, we’ve kept it all spoiler-free.

What’s The Undoing?

Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s best-selling novel You Should Have Known, The Undoing stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Fraser, a successful Manhattan therapist whose husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) is implicated in a murder. Grace’s seemingly perfect life subsequently begins to unravel, forcing her to confront the ugly truths about her marriage.

Surrounding Kidman and Grant are a star-studded cast, including Noah Jupe as their young son, Donald Sutherland as Grace’s father, and Edgar Ramirez as a detective spearheading the murder investigation. Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni and The Killing’s Sofie Gråbøl also star.

Who is behind the show?

The Undoing marks a reunion between Kidman and screenwriter David E Kelley, who previously adapted Liane Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies three years ago. Like Big Little Lies, which also starred Kidman, The Undoing uses a brutal murder as the backdrop to an exploration into class, wealth and marriage.

The show’s six episodes are directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, who directed the BBC limited series The Night Manager in 2016.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in The UndoingNIKO TAVERNISE/HBO

Where can I watch it?

The Undoing has just finished on Sky Atlantic, where it has become the channel’s most watched US TV debut of all time – viewing figures have even eclipsed the first season of Game of Thrones, which was broadcast on the channel in 2011.

From 1 December, the show can also be bought digitally from all major retailers for £10.99 in SD (RRP) and £13.99 in HD (RRP).

Will The Undoing ever screen on Netflix?

There are currently no plans for the series to arrive on Netflix.

Will there be a second season?

A second season is unlikely, particularly with Grant revealing that he was initially worried that the show was laying the groundwork for a follow-up.

Story continues

In interviews conducted after the show had finished its run, Grant revealed that he had urged director Bier to make the ending more definitive than what was originally written. Kelley’s script for the final episode apparently ended more ambiguously than what ended up on screen.

Read More

How The Undoing is unravelling the sexy whodunit

The Undoing struggles to reconcile satire with the thriller genre

The Undoing’s ‘awareness nodding’ is the new virtue signalling