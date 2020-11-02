The Undoing Episode 2 Recap: "Mom, You're Acting Strange"

From Esquire

After the double cliffhanger of the premiere, this week's episode is a scramble for the truth, and in a show which is already priding itself on a whiplash-inducing number of twists, it's hard not to be feel we could be being lead down a dead-end. Off we go!

This week we're straight back in with Grace's desperate attempts to try and track down Jonathan after realising she has no idea where he is. As this draws on throughout the episode, the idea of this all being an innocent misunderstand now feels as unlikely as Jeffrey Toobin being invited to host a Zoom masterclass.

"How did he seem this morning?" she presses her son Henry, asking him to repeat the exact details of when Jonathan left. "He seemed like dad?" he says, a minor improvement on his earlier statement of, "Mom, you're acting strange". So much for Gen Z coming to the rescue.

The Reardon mothers congregate in the school playground, a place which, as we know from Big Little Lies, is where the claws really come out. The group are confident that Elena's husband is the killer because he once gave one of the group a "bad feeling". Seems incriminating. Meanwhile Grace's closest confidante Sylvia's reasoning that, "It's always the fucking husband", feels like it has another meaning given our raised suspicions about Jonathan.



While I'm admittedly not au fait with homicide case procedures, it does feel a something of a stretch that the detective duo would be conducting their investigation by hanging out in the playground, muttering furtively and staring Grace down, but here they are again.

In an interlude in Grace's office, we hear from a couple she is giving therapy to. "I think the secrecy was a part of it, maybe even a big part," one of them says, which reminds us that these moments – story-wise, at least – are less about exposing her clients issues as they are holding up a mirror to her own.

This week's episode feels like it exists mostly inside Grace's head and the fears she is circling, which gives us an interesting window into her unravelling and plays with the cliché of the mad woman. This ramps up when she accosts a fellow doctor and coworker of Jonathan's at his office, and discovers the medical conference her husband is meant to be at does not exist. The doctor is talking about being constrained and that there are "strict terms", and we can almost see the cogs are whirring in Grace's head.

