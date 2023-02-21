The undiscovered Algarve town offering luxury weekends for less than £200

Pura Formosa hotel olhao portugal

From the rooftop of the Pura Formosa hotel, where a neatly chequered pool comes bordered by slouchy sunloungers, the view is pretty special. In the foreground, the white facade of Olhão’s Church of Nossa Senhora do Rosário is topped with a huge stork’s nest (and its inhabitants); beyond, a jumble of tiles and terraces lead towards the turquoise, low-fi glow of the sea.

When I set myself the challenge of finding an off-season weekend away for under £200 – including flights, accommodation, food and activities – I had visions of grubby hostels and soulless high-rise hotels, not Pura Formosa’s crisp, white bed linen and proper tropical storm-style showers. The price for a double room? Just £45 per night.

You’d be hard-pressed to find somewhere offering better value right now, especially in a place where February temperatures regularly hit 18C. But then Olhão is something of an enigma on the Algarve, a town that time and tourists appear to have forgotten.

A quick (and cheap) bus ride from the regional capital of Faro, life in Olhão centres on the sea. By night, scores of candles glimmer from the outdoor chapel at the back of Nossa Senhora, keeping fishermen safe as they journey out into the moonlit waters. Meanwhile, in the town’s excellent free museum opposite, one of the delicate ship votives given to the church by local seafarers stands proudly behind glass.

Olhão grew rich on boats when its mariners shipped supplies to both the defenders and attackers in the 18th-century sieges of Gibraltar and Cadiz, returning with enough money to transform their home from an unassuming fishing village.

The gentrification continued well into the 20th century thanks to a successful fish-canning industry: have an extra-strength caipirinha (£6) in the tiled grandeur of Ficus Café Concerto at the back of the town’s arts centre and you’ll be sharing space with the ghosts of Olhão’s old elite, members of the customs houses and the church who erected the building in the 1930s as a kind of private members club.

There’s evidence of a wealthy history in the old town too, where jutting alleyways fan out from tiny squares. Each turn reveals another mini mansion, facades peeling pink like sunburned faces or costumed in elaborate tiles.

Now many are shuttered, but the sound of saws and drills echoes in the little lanes and new restaurants and hotels are opening up by the sea. Among the fashion boutiques and cafes, a sparse scattering of souvenir shops lurk. There are signs that Olhão may be the Algarve’s next big thing but “we don’t want too many tourists”, one of the staff at Pura Formosa tells me. “It’s a delicate balance”.

A lively local scene makes Olhão a great place for an off-season break. In the profusion of packed, no-nonsense cafes, extended families meet for afternoon catch-ups (and espressos cost just 75 cents). Meanwhile, at the busy fish market, the stall holders seem bemused by visitors gawping at the long, silvery bodies of eels and the full sets of teeth on the plate-eyed espadas (black scabbard fish).

You could do nothing more here than mooch, seeking out the outsized monochrome murals that crawl over the old warehouses of the harbour or following the trail of sculptures speckling the back streets, punctuating the lot with long, lazy lunches.

You can eat as cheaply in the swish new seafood restaurants along the shore as in the dusty backstreet offerings so, as a special treat on my last day, I ordered a creamy version of carbonara made with smoked tuna belly and squid ink spaghetti at newly-opened Cestaria, opposite the fish market.

It was as delicious as the Ibiza-like dining room, where raffia basket shades swayed from the ceiling, while slick staff made the meal feel special occasion worthy. However, the bill – for bread and olives, the pasta and a glass of decent house wine – was £18, much less than you’d pay in the Balearics or even further along the coast.

Stay in Olhão for any length of time though and the town’s geography makes it impossible to ignore the sea. As soon as the sun comes out, the beach beckons. Olhão stands guard over the islands of the protected Ria Formosa lagoon, home to some of the Algarve’s best.

Many tourists reach the islands on a €30 day-trip but it’s just as easy to hop on the €2.20 ferry. In summer, these leave regularly from Olhão and flit between some of the islands too.

In winter, when the schedules dwindle, it’s easier to dedicate your time to one. I opted for Culatra, where you can land at one port before trekking two miles to another at its second settlement, Ilha do Farol, following the shifting sandy tracks of the interior.

Take the ferry and you’ll join commuting shoppers returning from Olhão, trailing trolleys of provisions that they can’t buy at home. Modern life is new here. Culatra only got fresh water and sanitation in 2010 and many of the tiny houses remain off-grid. Generation after generation still fish, and harvest clams and oysters; at this time of year, when only a handful of tourists make the trip, it feels like another time.

The village of Culatra, with its handful of no-nonsense restaurants and fishermen’s houses bordered by neat gardens, is by far the biggest on the island but it’s still no more than a square of roads where mysteriously fat cats play in the sand (their girths presumably down to a diet of all-you-can-eat fish).

After a strong coffee at Janoca (85 cents), the nearest bar to the ferry port where villagers chat over beers, I took the wooden walkway out of town, cutting across the dunes towards the beach. A cluster of umbrellas peters out quickly, leaving an unblemished stretch where, even in summer, it’s easy to find your own deserted patch.

I’d come in search of Molhe Leste, a year-round beach bar set up by a couple of marine biologists, but it was closed, possibly due to the powerful wind whipping the waves into great meringue-like peaks.

Detouring off the walkway, I trudged inland on unmarked paths instead, using the lighthouse of Ilha do Farol as a guide. Even when the route skirted past the fishing shacks in the village of Hangares, I didn’t see another soul.

Farol felt different to the island’s other towns, with its brightly-painted cafes rising from the sand by the jetty and neat lines of holiday houses hemmed with blossom trees whose sweet perfume dances on the salty air. Waiting to catch a return ferry from its makeshift jetty, I wished I’d brought a picnic.

Instead, a frantic search for food finally ended at Espaço Associação Ilha do Farol, apparently the only shop or restaurant open in the entire town. A man painting its salt-battered windows signalled inside and I was soon tucking into a cheap but delicious cut of steak, flash-fried with garlic and chilli and served with fresh salad and chips for around £5.

The islands are popular places to seek out the local wildlife but (like everyone and everything else) it was hiding on my visit so, the following day, I walked for half-an-hour out of Olhão towards Quinta de Marim to try my luck there instead.

This protected patch of lagoons, pine forest and empty beach is packed with fauna and the £2.40 entrance fee also buys a guided map of its shady, squiggling trails. Following one, I soon saw unexpected clusters of pale pink flamingos wandering the lagoon, along with leggy black-winged stilts and curlews.

Chameleons supposedly hide in the scrub too – a little too well on my visit. Instead, I stumbled across deserted Roman ruins and a long-abandoned tide mill where you can clamber onto the roof for views of the Ria Formosa.

Later, I walked back to my hotel through the backstreets and squares of Olhão, where chairs were laid out for the next morning’s coffee drinkers on patterned pavements that gleamed in the moonlight. The parades of mannequins in the shops lent the place an eerie air and there was no sound save for the swish of the sea and the clang of boat masts.

But away from the front, the jazz seeping softly from the Ficus Café Concerto was a quiet invitation to return. There was time, and just enough cash, for a final caipirinha before I stumbled a few doors along to Pura Formosa in the warmth of the Algarve night.