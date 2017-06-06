Underwood puts off birthday present for Preds' Fisher

Nashville Predators center and captain Mike Fisher skates during practice Friday, June 2, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators are scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Saturday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Mike Fisher's birthday present will have to wait.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood said she didn't get Fisher - her husband and the Nashville Predators' captain - anything for his 37th birthday on Monday. She's hoping Fisher can celebrate his birthday on another day - with the Stanley Cup if the Predators beat Pittsburgh for the championship.

''I didn't get him anything,'' Underwood said in an interview on NBC with the two teams tied at 1 following the first period. ''I'm terrible.''

Underwood said when she performs, there's no anxiety. When she watches her husband play hockey, she feels much differently.

''I'm way more nervous than I ever would be for myself,'' she said.