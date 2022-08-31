Underwire Bra Sales Surge as Pretty and Political Trends Converge

Rhonda Richford
·5 min read

Bras are back. Not that they ever really left, but after years of pandemic comfort and soft, sporty styles, structure and sexy are making a comeback.

“We’re seeing our underwire sales pretty much explode this year,” said Cosabella co-chief executive officer Guido Campello. The brand, known for its bralettes, has launched three new underwire styles this season due to the surge in demand. Campello said they are already some of the season’s bestsellers.

More from WWD

While bra sales have edged down slightly from 2021, they’re up 17 percent over 2019. “We had all this next-level growth over the past two years, and now we’re sort of settling down to a more realistic demand cycle,” said Todd Mick, executive director of NPD Group, which analyzes the intimate apparel market.

The demand cycle may be more realistic, but the steadier return to work, school and social activities after the false start of 2021 are impacting consumers’ choice of more fanciful and elaborate styles.

This time around demand for underwires and embellished styles are driving sales. “The consumer is rebalancing to have a little bit more pretty and a little bit more structure to give her that shaping to go out and re-emerge into social events,” said Mick.

In contrast to the full-coverage T-shirt bras that were popular before the pandemic, the newer underwire styles are fun, light and lacy. “Now people are asking for that same kind of support but being more sheer, more sexy,” added Campello.

The focus is also on fit as brands have expanded their size ranges and consumers have become more educated about what is available to them. To that end, specialty retailers are booming, as women want personalized service across the entire size spectrum.

That’s true in both the U.S. and Europe, though Europe has seen a stronger return to department stores, in part because the concession model allows more brand control, inventory flow and specialized customer service, Campello said. U.S. retailers have been less successful in keeping up with sizing needs, he claimed.

According to NPD data, Millennials make up about 34 percent of the marketplace, Gen Z roughly 23 percent, for over 50 percent of the market combined. Still, sales of embellished styles are growing in the Gen X and Boomer categories as well. “It’s actually happening across the generational spectrum,” said Mick.

Luxury lingerie between $120 and $150 remains strong, with Campello seeing growth in the category across the Calida Group’s brands, which include Cosabella and French label Aubade. “We’re actually selling more units at the higher price points as ‘structured sexy’ than lower-priced, basic structured for us. So we do know that there’s a desire.”

Celebrity brands such as Skims by Kim Kardashian and Lizzo’s Yitty are holding court with consumers, in part because they are meant to be seen. “Legacy brands are driving sales through innovation, and d-to-c brands are really driving it through fashion,” said Mick.

Rihanna’s very feminine Savage x Fenty brand has also seen major growth this year. “It’s very embellished and very emotionally inspired,” said Mick of the singer’s label. “Younger consumers really think of lingerie as a way of personal self-expression. They want to look pretty and show it off to the world.”

Kayla Marci, market analyst at data and retail intelligence platform Edited, cites the ’80s influence that is infusing fashion at the moment, from strong shoulders to Barbiecore brights.

“This era is really having a moment culturally, and with that comes more maximalism and more rigid structures,” she said. That trend is also putting a focus on sexier looks, sheer fabrics and the “naked dressing trend” that is permeating all price points. “There is definitely a hypersexuality influencing fashion, and that is coming from all categories and really blending lingerie and apparel.”

With bras front and center layered under blazers at fashion weeks — think Celine or Ami Paris — the focus has been less on utility and more on versatility. “It’s an empowerment point in terms of saying that now you can really mix and match the way you wear your bra, you actually are creating a lot of different facets to your wardrobe. They’re being much more creative with how they wear their bras and much more purposeful,” added Campello.

Innerwear as outerwear and the purposeful, provocative dressing play into larger societal shifts. “It’s not just from an aesthetic standpoint, but from a political one as well,” said Marci. “It kind of harks back to the miniskirt, the 1960s as a uniform of protest.”

Edited tracks sales data from retailers across categories in the U.S. and Europe. Their numbers show that new arrival sellouts of miniskirts and dresses have increased 140 percent since the start of the year, with a spike in June following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision rescinding abortion rights.

“Coming up to spring 2023, we’ll continue to see that trend be very prevalent and also a lot of political messages, as it has been quite a challenging couple of months. It’s a reflection of what’s happening from a socio-political standpoint,” she said. “As we’ve got what’s going on in the U.S. in terms of Roe v. Wade, and with that comes women reclaiming their bodies and opting for sexier styles.”

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t