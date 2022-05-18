Underwear Meets Nail Polish in Parade x essie Collaboration

Gen Z underwear brand Parade has joined forces with cult-loved nail polish label essie to launch limited-edition bundles.

The team-up highlights the duo's love of self-expression and creativity, featuring Parade's bralette and underwear sets in a new colorway dubbed "Roller Pink." These undergarments are offered along with three nail polishes from essie's "Isle See You Later" collection, comprised of the shades "Revenge’s A Beach," "Tropic Low" and "Set the Tiki Bar High."

The collaboration arrives with three bundles. "Disco Night" is a combination of the Triangle bralette and High Rise thong; "Joy Ride" features the Triangle bralette and Boyshort; and "Party Bottoms" comes with the High Rise thong and Boyshort. All bundles are complete with a trio of essie's nail polish colors.

Take a closer look at the pack above. The essie x Parade bundles are now available exclusively online. In celebration of the partnership, Parade is also gifting limited-edition nail polish sets at its Soho store for purchases over $75 USD.