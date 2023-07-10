‘My underwear falls off the minute I hear Tracy Chapman’: Jameela Jamil’s honest playlist

The first song I remember hearing

When I was six, I spent the summer living with my older brother. It was my last day, raining. I was sobbing because I didn’t want to leave. He put on Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles, the rain stopped, the sun came out and I knew everything was going to be OK. After that I became a lifelong fan of the Beatles.

The first album I bought

Now That’s What I Call Music! 23, because it had Would I Lie to You? by Charles & Eddie on there, which I thought was the greatest song of all time.

The song I do at karaoke

I have a visceral hatred for people who try really hard at karaoke. I go for the more silly songs, like I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by the Proclaimers.



The best song to play at a party

When I DJ, the way I signal to people that I want them to dance is by playing Party Up by DMX. It’s so rousing, you almost feel compelled to move against your will.

The song I secretly like, but everyone else hates

I would never choose to play I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred, but if it comes on, I lose my mind. It’s one of the great bangers of all time.



The song I can no longer listen to

Happy by Pharrell Williams has the exact opposite effect on me. I was the host of the Official Chart on Radio 1 so had to listen to it every week for two years, which is a testament to how successful it was. But if I hear it again, I’m going to jump off a balcony.



The best song to have sex to

If I hear Give Me One Reason by Tracy Chapman, my bra falls off. I don’t know why, but all my underwear falls off the second I hear Tracy Chapman.

The song I wish I had written

I can’t believe Jealous by Labrinth is not widely regarded as one of the greatest songs of all time. It’s one of the most lyrically moving. The chords are extraordinary. There’s a throwback to Nat King Cole, and his voice is heartbreaking.

The song that changed my life

Here, There and Everywhere by the Beatles can pull me out of any bad mood. It’s the first time someone sang about love in a way that resonated with the kind of love I wanted. There’s panic and desperation, but also something so soft, mellow and loving.



The song that gets me up in the morning

The Adults Are Talking by the Strokes from their last album, The New Abnormal.

The best song to recover from a bad date

You can never go wrong with You Oughta Know by Alanis Morissette. She’s having such a bad time in the song, it just makes you feel better.

The song I’d like played in my funeral

I just want people to laugh. So I want to be lowered to the ground in my coffin to Mundian to Bach Ke by Panjabi MC.

The Bad Dates with Jameela Jamil podcast is out now.