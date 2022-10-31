Underwater real estate? A piece of submerged land in Florida is selling for $43 million.

Kimberly Miller, USATNetwork
·7 min read
Developer William Swaim is selling about 4 acres of land, included portions that are underwater, for $43 to $46 million depending on whether he fills it in and builds a seawall. He said this is the last and largest undeveloped direct Intracoastal property to come on the market in Boca Raton in 30 years.
Developer William Swaim is selling about 4 acres of land, included portions that are underwater, for $43 to $46 million depending on whether he fills it in and builds a seawall. He said this is the last and largest undeveloped direct Intracoastal property to come on the market in Boca Raton in 30 years.

A Delray Beach developer is hawking a pristine waterfront property in Florida for a whopping $43 million, but it’s not a mega mansion, it’s under the brackish patina of the Intracoastal Waterway in Boca Raton with a base of muck and sand and threadbare seagrass.

After six years of wrangling to clear the title and other legal baggage from the 4 acres of submerged land, owner William Swaim said it’s ready for the market, which is hot for waterfront parcels.

Swaim, who specializes in flooded lands “that other people overlook,” said the plot can be filled in with buildable dirt, have a seawall constructed, and is zoned for single-family homes. He’ll do the dirt and seawall, but it will cost an extra $3.5 million.

“Submerged parcels are a headache,” Swaim said about making the land developer-ready. “It takes years to clean them up, and most people don’t want to take years to clean them up."

EVs and natural disasters: At least 11 electric vehicles caught fire amid Ian flood waters. What happened?

I Bonds: Identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers

The economy: Could a looming recession be more severe than forecast? Some economists say 'yes' and here's why.

Developer William Swaim is selling about 4 acres of land, including portions that are underwater, for $43 to $46 million depending on whether he fills it in and builds a seawall. This image shows what the developed land would look like with homes on it. Swaim said this is the last and largest undeveloped direct Intracoastal property to come on the market in Boca Raton in 30 years.
Developer William Swaim is selling about 4 acres of land, including portions that are underwater, for $43 to $46 million depending on whether he fills it in and builds a seawall. This image shows what the developed land would look like with homes on it. Swaim said this is the last and largest undeveloped direct Intracoastal property to come on the market in Boca Raton in 30 years.

True enough, submerged lands have sparked costly legal fights. But they have also been developed into sites for homes, and even one of the area's most high-end condominium complexes. .

With a pandemic-boosted housing market still flush with wealthy buyers looking for somewhere to park a yacht, at least one environmental group is concerned privately owned submerged lands will become more attractive with buyers willing to do the legwork to develop them.

“I think we are getting to the point where we can’t afford to lose any more seagrass in our waterways,” said Everglades Law Center Executive Director Lisa Interlandi. “Manatees are dying at record rates because of impacts to their habitat and increasing development on submerged lands is only going to compound that problem.”

Swaim said his property was dry ground until 1957 when the dirt was stolen by an adjacent property owner who was issued a permit to use the soil to build a nearby subdivision. Also, a 2018 Army Corps review of the parcel notes that development of the site would not adversely affect endangered and threatened sea turtles, smalltooth sawfish or manatees.

Still, Interlandi said the Corps’ review was issued before a record number of manatees began starving to death for lack of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon. Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made the unconventional move to feed manatees lettuce in the winter to mitigate starvation.

Submerged lands are a real estate wildcard in Palm Beach County

It’s unclear how much privately owned submerged land there is in Palm Beach County’s Intracoastal waterway, a 43-mile ribbon of briny water that links 23 municipalities.

The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s office said it has no easy way to determine the extent of private ownership. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said it can research specific properties but doesn’t know in total how much submerged property is already in the hands of private landowners.

While Swaim said his property is in what’s considered an artificial waterway, meaning there are fewer restrictions, there have been at least two controversial cases in Palm Beach County where privately owned submerged lands in the environmentally sensitive Lake Worth Lagoon took center stage.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto had plans last year to build on submerged land his company, Government Lot 1, LLC, owns in Singer Island by filling in more than 12 submerged acres. The new dirt would house three multifamily buildings with 110 units each, 15 single-family lots and a 50-slip marina.

After The Palm Beach Post reported on the effort to develop the environmentally sensitive land vital for sea turtles and seagrasses, public outcry pressured Barreto to announce he would sell the property to the state instead.

As of Tuesday, the property was still owned by Barreto’s company. Barreto did not return phone or email messages for this story.

Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Rodney Barreto, chairman of the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“With Barreto, there were a lot of politics that came into play and it wasn’t a true test of his rights,” said James Ryan, a North Palm Beach lawyer who represented Barreto in the effort to develop the land. “Under state law, you have a right to bulkhead and fill the properties, but the state tries to minimize the amount that people can use their contractual rights by saying they have to protect the environment.”

Submerged lands long the focus of litigation and court battles

Ryan has helped represent self-made millionaire Fane Lozman in another high-profile case dealing with submerged lands on Singer Island with Lozman twice winning lawsuits against Riviera Beach that went to U.S. Supreme Court.

The yearslong battle now has Lozman claiming city officials have taken away his right to use roughly 51 acres of mostly submerged land he owns on Singer Island. He has asked a federal judge to force Riviera Beach to buy it for a hefty price of more than $500 million.

The ultra-luxury Bristol condominium, which sold out its units for $600 million, and the swanky One Watermark Place condominium, both in West Palm Beach, are built on formerly submerged land.

The Bristol Palm Beach Wednesday October 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach.
The Bristol Palm Beach Wednesday October 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach.

“I stay away from the Lake Worth Lagoon because there are a bunch of different rules because it’s not man-made,” Swaim said. "It's some of the most productive environmental habitat in Palm Beach County."

But Swaim does own 3.3 acres of submerged land in the town of Ocean Ridge through his company Waterfront ICW Properties that he wanted to develop. The town wants to rezone parcels surrounding Swaim's land for conservation purposes.

After years of litigation, Swaim said he offered to sell or transfer the property to the town.

Town attorney Christy Goddeau said there are several contingencies attached to the offer and that the town commission has given her no direction on what to do with it.

Palm Beach County property records show Swaim bought the Ocean Ridge land in 2015 for $25,000. A June letter from his attorney to Ocean Ridge says the value of the land is $4.8 million. He bought the Boca Raton land through his company NE 32nd Street LLC in 2019 for $1.6 million, although he had it under contract before that.

How real estate investors buy and sell submerged lands

Swaim said submerged lands are often owned by heirs of people who originally bought the land decades ago from the state’s Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund (TIITF). Sometimes the heirs are out of state, barely aware they own the land, or the inheritance has been divided among several people.

“I seek them out to buy it from them,” Swaim said.

Interlandi said just because land is privately owned doesn’t mean it is entitled to be developed.

“I think we need to do better in terms of protecting our submerged lands,” she said. “There is still land to build houses on. We don’t need to rely on our waterways to build homes.”

Five submerged parcels on the north side of the Boynton Inlet are on the market for $15.9 million. The seller touts the option of putting a floating solar mansion on the lots. Google Earth Pro
Five submerged parcels on the north side of the Boynton Inlet are on the market for $15.9 million. The seller touts the option of putting a floating solar mansion on the lots. Google Earth Pro

Enter the solar-powered floating mansions concept. Read on.

The acquisition led to a court battle with another developer whose portfolio includes a home with a dock on Berman's submerged land. Courts ultimately ruled in the developer's favor.

Berman said he has no desire to fill in the land, instead,

he hopes that the upland properties adjacent to his submerged parcels will change hands and the new owners will want to buy his land. He is pitching in his Zillow listing the possibility of putting “solar-powered floating mansions” by Miami-based House Yacht Living, on the properties.

Swaim said he's received "quite a few calls" about his Boca Raton property and has scheduled meetings with brokers. The property has 600 feet of Intracoastal frontage and its view to the ocean is protected by Spanish River Park. Swaim is marketing it as the "last and largest undeveloped Boca Raton Intracoastal property for sale in 30 years."

"Most people don't even know that private people own parts of the Intracoastal," Swaim said.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Underwater real estate in Florida: Land selling for $43 million

Latest Stories

  • Bird experts caution against feeding bread to waterfowl after 2 Winnipeg mallards found with 'angel wing'

    Manitoba bird experts are warning the public to think twice about feeding bread to wild birds after two mallards were seen at Winnipeg's St. Vital Park with signs of a condition known as angel wing — a syndrome that affects aquatic birds like ducks and geese and can permanently deform their wings. Angel wing is caused by a nutritional deficiency that comes from humans feeding wild birds foods high in carbohydrates and sugar, such as bread. "As a result, the growing feathers are too heavy and cau

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Study: Touchdown Atlantic provided economic boost to Nova Scotia cities

    TORONTO — The CFL's '22 Touchdown Atlantic generated more than $12.7 million in economic benefit to regions of Nova Scotia according to a study commissioned by the league. Touchdown Atlantic was held in Wolfville, N.S., in July and culminated with the Toronto Argonauts downing the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 before 10,886 spectators at an expanded Raymond Field on the campus of Acadia University. On Thursday, a study by Sport Tourism Canada (STC) stated there was over $12.7 million in economi

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Steven Dubois collects short track silver for Canada at World Cup opener in Montreal

    Steven Dubois, who won a speed skating silver medal for Canada in the 1,500 metres at the Beijing Olympics in February, delivered the same result at the season-opening short track World Cup on Saturday in Montreal. Dubois, who led midway through the A final, reached the finish line at Maurice Richard Arena in two minutes 14.312 seconds behind South Korea's Park Ji Won and 1-1000th of a second ahead of his teammate, Hong Kyung Hwan, in a photo finish. Montreal's Pascal Dion fell and placed last a

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta