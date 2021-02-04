Undertaking to accept Savaria (Sweden)’s recommended offer for Handicare obtained for 62.9 per cent of the shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SWITZERLAND OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH OFFER PURSUANT TO LEGISLATION AND REGULATIONS IN SUCH RELEVANT JURISDICTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHAREHOLDERS NOT RESIDENT IN SWEDEN WHO WISH TO ACCEPT THE OFFER (AS DEFINED BELOW) MUST MAKE INQUIRIES CONCERNING APPLICABLE LEGISLATION AND POSSIBLE TAX CONSEQUENCES. SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD REFER TO THE OFFER RESTRICTIONS INCLUDED IN THE SECTION TITLED “IMPORTANT NOTICE” AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND IN THE OFFER DOCUMENT WHICH WILL BE PUBLISHED SHORTLY BEFORE THE BEGINNING OF THE ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR THE OFFER.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 January 2021, Savaria (Sweden) AB1 (“Savaria (Sweden)”), a company wholly owned by Savaria Corporation2 (“Savaria”), announced a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Handicare Group AB (“Handicare”) to tender all their shares in Handicare to Savaria (Sweden) at a final price of SEK 50 in cash per share (the “Offer”).

As disclosed in the announcement of the Offer, Cidron Liberty Systems S.à r.l.3 (“Nordic Capital Fund VII”), holding 62.9 per cent of the shares and votes in Handicare, had informed Savaria that it supported the Offer and that it intended to accept the Offer and enter into an undertaking to that effect once Handicare had announced its year-end report for 2020 on 4 February 2021.

Handicare today announced its year-end report for 2020, after which Nordic Capital Fund VII entered into an irrevocable undertaking to accept the Offer. The irrevocable undertaking relates to Nordic Capital Fund VII’s entire holding of Handicare shares. The undertaking is only conditional upon the Offer being declared unconditional no later than 7 May 2021 and Savaria (Sweden) complying with Nasdaq Stockholm’s takeover rules (the “Takeover Rules”) and other laws and regulations applicable to the Offer.

An offer document regarding the Offer is expected to be published on or about 10 February 2021. The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on or about 11 February 2021 and end on or about 4 March 2021. Settlement is expected to commence on 11 March 2021.

Savaria (Sweden) has reserved the right to amend the acceptance period, as well as the settlement date. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by Savaria (Sweden) by means of a press release in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Information about the Offer

For more information about the Offer, including the terms and conditions of the Offer, please see Savaria (Sweden)’s press release announcing the Offer, available at www.nordic-offer.com.

Marcel Bourassa

President and

Chief Executive Officer

Savaria Corporation

mbourassa@savaria.com Stephen Reitknecht

Chief Financial Officer,

Savaria Corporation

+1(800) 661-5112

sreitknecht@savaria.com Nicolas Rimbert

Vice President, Corporate Development

Savaria Corporation

+1 (450) 254-0115

nrimbert@savaria.com

Important information

Savaria (Sweden) discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Stock Market (Takeover Bids) Act and the Takeover Rules. The information was submitted for announcement at 08:45 (CET) on 4 February 2021.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

1 A newly established company under name change from Goldcup 26098 AB.

2 A corporation organised and existing under the laws of the Province of Alberta, Canada, with Canadian registration number 1161491460, having its registered office at 4350 Highway 13, Laval, Québec H7R 6E9 Canada and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:SIS).

3 Cidron Liberty Systems S.à r.l. is an entity ultimately controlled by Nordic Capital VII Limited, acting in its capacity as general partner to Nordic Capital VII Alpha, L.P. and Nordic Capital VII Beta, L.P. together with associated investment vehicles.







