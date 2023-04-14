Understanding the Reinsurance Industry: 2 Day Training Course - Protect Against Unforeseen or Extraordinary Losses (June 6-7, 2023)
Put simply, reinsurance is best thought of as "insurance for insurance companies," a way for a primary insurer to protect against unforeseen or extraordinary losses.
It serves to limit liability on specific risks, to increase individual insurers' capacity and to share liability when losses overwhelm the primary insurer's resources. It also helps insurers stabilize their business in the face of the wide swings in profit and loss margins inherent in the insurance business.
However, the reinsurance industry is much more complex than one statement, professionals working within the industry are tending to specialise in one area and lose touch with the trends and challenges faced by this global business as a whole. Whether you are new to the industry or need to get back in touch with the dynamics of the industry as a whole, then this reinsurance training course is for you.
Why you should attend
The experienced faculty will demystify all aspects of the reinsurance industry that participants might be new to, unfamiliar with or have lost touch with.
Topics covered include:
Part 1: The building blocks - understand the need for reinsurance and its relevance to your role
Part 2: The reinsurance market - get-to-grips with the role of the reinsurance market and how it works
Part 3: The legal and regulatory framework - build your knowledge of how the industry is controlled and regulated
Part 4: Practical applications - Demystify the terminology and activities that are specific to the insurance industry
This programme has been designed specifically for:
Reinsurance company employees
Reinsurance broker company employees
Insurance and reinsurance company professionals
Lawyers in private practice
Regulators
Brokers
Insurance and reinsurance consultants and advisers
Plus, those who have recently joined the reinsurance industry and suppliers to the industry including software, recruitment and accountancy personnel.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Why is understanding reinsurance important?
Risk management for insurers
The uses and benefits of reinsurance
How reinsurance interacts with an insurer's business activities
PART 1: THE BUILDING BLOCKS
What is reinsurance? Its purposes and functions
Introduction of basic concepts
Concepts of sharing/mitigating/laying-off/risk
Methods and types (proportional and x/l, treaty and facultative)
Types and functions of reinsurance treaties
How proportional and x/l work
Their different uses and purposes
The role of the Cedant company: what protection and capital support do you need; risk spreading
Facultative reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (A)
Concept - 'individual risks'
Premium calculation proportional and x/l (two methods)
'as original'
Worked exercises:premium/ rating and claims allocation
Advantages and disadvantages - development of the treaty
Treaty reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (B)
Constructing a simple; proportional reinsurance treaty; elements of a bordereau
Balance of a portfolio/treaty/excess-of-loss contract
Worked exercise: setting cessions; creating bordereau; accounting
Excess-of loss treaties/contracts: types of contract
Exposure to the treaty; setting the deductible and limit; layers of coverage
Rating (exposure or burning cost basis; rate-on-line); reinstatements
Operation - how claims recoveries work; some claim calculation exercises
Underwriting reinsurance
Main tasks and challenges of the reinsurance underwriter
Setting the retention
"Technical rates"; actuaries, cat modellers, statisticians and other animals
Risk appetite
Rating methods in detail
Underwriting guidelines
The underwriter's risk assessment process; the reinsurance information
"Know your customer"
Buyer's perspective
Questions
Reinsurance agreements
Why have a wording?
The London Market Contract
Key drafting concepts (construction, interpretation, implied terms)
Facultative certificates; "as original"
Nature of the reinsurance contract
Incorporation of clauses
Key clauses (follow, ultimate net loss, warranties and conditions)
Law and jurisdiction clauses
Other key clauses; the structure of a typical wording
PART 2: THE REINSURANCE MARKET
Main world markets
Difference between broker and direct markets
London and Lloyd's market
USA (New York; California)
SE Asia
Continental Europe
Market specialists in arranging reinsurance: brokers and underwriters
The chain of the reinsurance business
Role of the broker vs direct placings
Market practice and agency rules
Duties of reinsurance brokers
Role of the Underwriter
The reinsurance captive market
Definitions
History
Locations
"Captive" reinsurers/industry mutuals/captive managers
Application of reinsurance recoveries
Alternative risk transfer mechanisms
Reinsurance pools
What is a pool and how does it work?
Principal-to-principal implications and accounting arrangements
Examples: Pool Re, Flood Re, Florida Windstorm Underwriting Association
Insurance linked securities and alternative risk transfer, catastrophe bonds
Distinction from traditional reinsurance
Does the reinsured have to prove a loss?
