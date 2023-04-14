Understanding the Reinsurance Industry: 2 Day Training Course - Protect Against Unforeseen or Extraordinary Losses (June 6-7, 2023)

Company Logo

Put simply, reinsurance is best thought of as "insurance for insurance companies," a way for a primary insurer to protect against unforeseen or extraordinary losses.

It serves to limit liability on specific risks, to increase individual insurers' capacity and to share liability when losses overwhelm the primary insurer's resources. It also helps insurers stabilize their business in the face of the wide swings in profit and loss margins inherent in the insurance business.

However, the reinsurance industry is much more complex than one statement, professionals working within the industry are tending to specialise in one area and lose touch with the trends and challenges faced by this global business as a whole. Whether you are new to the industry or need to get back in touch with the dynamics of the industry as a whole, then this reinsurance training course is for you.

Why you should attend

The experienced faculty will demystify all aspects of the reinsurance industry that participants might be new to, unfamiliar with or have lost touch with.

Topics covered include:

Part 1: The building blocks - understand the need for reinsurance and its relevance to your role

Part 2: The reinsurance market - get-to-grips with the role of the reinsurance market and how it works

Part 3: The legal and regulatory framework - build your knowledge of how the industry is controlled and regulated

Part 4: Practical applications - Demystify the terminology and activities that are specific to the insurance industry

This programme has been designed specifically for:

Reinsurance company employees

Reinsurance broker company employees

Insurance and reinsurance company professionals

Lawyers in private practice

Regulators

Brokers

Insurance and reinsurance consultants and advisers

Plus, those who have recently joined the reinsurance industry and suppliers to the industry including software, recruitment and accountancy personnel.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Why is understanding reinsurance important?

Risk management for insurers

The uses and benefits of reinsurance

How reinsurance interacts with an insurer's business activities

PART 1: THE BUILDING BLOCKS

What is reinsurance? Its purposes and functions

Introduction of basic concepts

Concepts of sharing/mitigating/laying-off/risk

Methods and types (proportional and x/l, treaty and facultative)

Types and functions of reinsurance treaties

How proportional and x/l work

Their different uses and purposes

The role of the Cedant company: what protection and capital support do you need; risk spreading

Facultative reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (A)

Concept - 'individual risks'

Premium calculation proportional and x/l (two methods)

'as original'

Worked exercises:premium/ rating and claims allocation

Advantages and disadvantages - development of the treaty

Treaty reinsurance - PRACTICAL WORKSHOP (B)

Constructing a simple; proportional reinsurance treaty; elements of a bordereau

Balance of a portfolio/treaty/excess-of-loss contract

Worked exercise: setting cessions; creating bordereau; accounting

Excess-of loss treaties/contracts: types of contract

Exposure to the treaty; setting the deductible and limit; layers of coverage

Rating (exposure or burning cost basis; rate-on-line); reinstatements

Operation - how claims recoveries work; some claim calculation exercises

Underwriting reinsurance

Main tasks and challenges of the reinsurance underwriter

Setting the retention

"Technical rates"; actuaries, cat modellers, statisticians and other animals Risk appetite Rating methods in detail Underwriting guidelines

The underwriter's risk assessment process; the reinsurance information

"Know your customer"

Buyer's perspective

Questions

Reinsurance agreements

Why have a wording?

The London Market Contract

Key drafting concepts (construction, interpretation, implied terms)

Facultative certificates; "as original"

Nature of the reinsurance contract

Incorporation of clauses

Key clauses (follow, ultimate net loss, warranties and conditions)

Law and jurisdiction clauses

Other key clauses; the structure of a typical wording

PART 2: THE REINSURANCE MARKET

Main world markets

Difference between broker and direct markets

London and Lloyd's market

USA (New York; California)

SE Asia

Continental Europe

Market specialists in arranging reinsurance: brokers and underwriters

The chain of the reinsurance business

Role of the broker vs direct placings

Market practice and agency rules

Duties of reinsurance brokers

Role of the Underwriter

The reinsurance captive market

Definitions

History

Locations

"Captive" reinsurers/industry mutuals/captive managers

Application of reinsurance recoveries

Alternative risk transfer mechanisms

Reinsurance pools

What is a pool and how does it work?

Principal-to-principal implications and accounting arrangements

Examples: Pool Re, Flood Re, Florida Windstorm Underwriting Association

Insurance linked securities and alternative risk transfer, catastrophe bonds

Distinction from traditional reinsurance

Does the reinsured have to prove a loss?

