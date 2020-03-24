SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2020 / Public Adjuster, Jack Hanks Arizona, navigates clients through deep waters when it comes to flood insurance claims.

Due to the extreme damage and risk caused by flooding, private insurance companies did not start offering protection plans until 1968 when the government created new laws. The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) came about to assist residents and commercial property owners with flood policy options, which was especially popular among those who lived along the coast. According to Jack Hanks Arizona resident, private insurance companies are still the leading providers for flood policies.

When disaster strikes, many people automatically assume they are covered through standard property insurance. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, notes that property insurance does not include flood damage. Flood insurance must be bought separately through a private insurer. However, through the NFIP, the US Government will pay back what the private carrier awards to its insurers in addition to a service fee.

Jack Hanks Arizona resident, explains that the NFIP program can be very complicated and confusing, starting with how they define a "flood." To qualify for a claim, circumstances must fit within the insurance policy's guidelines. For the average insurer, filing a claim correctly can be a daunting task. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, recommends thoroughly reading through your flood insurance policy before a loss so that you are better prepared when the time comes.

When assessing damage, there are probably more problems than meets the eye. Many complex issues can arise that will require the analysis of an expert. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, explains that a public adjuster must not only identify the damage but also prove it happened from the flood to support the insurance claim. In many instances, a public adjuster can point out many things that a non-expert would miss. If something is not filed in the original claim, it may be impossible to get money for it at a later date. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, explains that it is very important to get it right the first time around.

According to Jack Hanks Arizona resident, flood insurance is not only beneficial for people who live near the ocean. Many residential areas are labeled as flood zones because they are more likely to collect water in their direct area. A flood can happen from heavy rain, thawing snow, overflowing rivers, flash flooding, and hurricane storm surges. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, notes that the weather is very unpredictable. It only takes one natural disaster for you to lose everything.

If you are filing a flood insurance claim, keep in mind that there is only a 60-day provision for filing a proof of loss. Jack Hanks Arizona resident, notes that all documentation must be gathered and submitted within a limited amount of time for the claim to be paid. Unfortunately, when there is a major disaster, many insurance claims will be filed around the same time. According to Jack Hanks Arizona resident, it may take some time for relief to reach your area and for claims to be filed. The best action you can take is to hire a public adjuster who can help you file your claim quickly and accurately.

