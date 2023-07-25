This underrated national park is the most beautiful corner of Britain right now

Hallucinogenic haze: heather on Roseberry Topping in the North York Moors - Julian Elliott

Yorkshire’s ‘God’s Own Country’ boastfulness can be annoying, but when it comes to moorland heather, there’s no contest. Like a hallucinogenic haze of pinks and purples, this twiggy flowering shrub cloaks the North York Moors in horizon-stretching headiness. It’s the biggest stretch of heather moorland in England and Wales, and it puts on this glorious, electrifying show from August until September.

You can enjoy it from the roadside – or a vintage train carriage – or you can immerse yourself on one of numerous walks. There’s wildlife to be spotted, too, and as it’s Yorkshire there’s always a reviving pint or refreshing cuppa not too far away.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some of the best ways to get a Yorkshire heather fix, and then recover.

A walk on the wild side

Dozens of walks criss-cross the moors – pick up leaflets from North York Moors National Park Visitor Centres or northyorkmoors.org.uk/walking – with one of the most spectacular for views starting from the Saltergate car park on the A169, and taking in the Hole of Horcum’s vast amphitheatre (caused, allegedly, when Giant Wade threw a clod of earth at his wife, and missed, though more likely the result of springs causing landslip).

A hiker in the Hole of Horcum, near Pickering - E+

Several walks start from Rosedale Abbey, a village prettily set beside the River Seven and which sits at the heart of the moors, including a circular walk to Lastingham. St Mary’s, its Norman church, has a splendidly preserved crypt.

Feeling ambitious? Try the 109-mile Cleveland Way (or a part of it), which encircles much of the moors, starting in Helmsley and ending with a salty sea-blown section down the coast to Filey (nationaltrail.co.uk). The sections between Osmotherley and Kildale, along the edge of the Cleveland Hills in the north of the park, have the area’s highest points: over 1300ft (400m) and with terrific views.

Scenic stroll: take the 109-mile Cleveland Way to Filey - Getty

Take in the views

It may not be the highest point on the moors (that’s Round Hill on Urra Moor, 1,489ft/454m) but Roseberry Topping (957ft/320m) is the most spectacular – an ice-cream-cone shaped hill – and the more accessible; a short but steep 30-minute climb from the A173 on the northern edge of the moors. The views are well worth the effort and stretch gloriously from the coast to the Yorkshire Dales.

For something wilder, drive up to the Lion Inn, which sits in splendid isolation at 1,325ft/404m on Blakey Ridge. From its car park, purple-coated moorland ridges and soft green valleys recede into the distance with an edge-of-the-universe unreality.

The Lion Inn, Blakey Ridge - Alamy

And for something weirder, take the footpath from Bridestones car park in Dalby Forest (forestry.gov.uk; £10 vehicle entry), climb up through the trees and emerge into a surreal landscape of giant mushroom-like rocks. Huge, other-worldly and slightly mystical, these vast boulders (the Bridestones) are perched like standing stones – the results of aeons of weathering on 150-million-year-old sedimentary rocks (nationaltrust.org.uk; free).

Surreal landscape: Bridestone rock formations in the Dalby Forest - Alamy

Spot the wildlife

Wherever you are on the moors, there is a good chance of spotting, and hearing, curlews, skylarks, lapwing and golden plovers. You may well be surprised by the sudden rapid take-off of red grouse which shoot out of the heather with a ferocious whirring of wings and castanet-like cry. A particularly good area for wildlife-watching is in the east, on Fylingdales Moor, which is a Special Protection Area and, therefore, undisturbed by game shoots. You might even be lucky enough to spot a merlin, the UK’s smallest bird of prey, and on the UK’s critically endangered Red List.

Story continues

Pack your binoculars: wildlife-watchers may be lucky enough to spot a merlin - iStockphoto

Don’t be surprised to come across bee hives, particularly in late summer. Local bee-keepers often move their hives on to the moors as the nectar from the heather is particularly attractive to bees – and the end product to honey-lovers. And if you’re into foraging, look out for bilberries (like blueberries, only smaller).

Chill out

If you’re in search of the perfect romantic spot, take the short woodland path that bursts, unexpectedly, onto the wide greensward of Rievaulx Terrace (nationaltrust.org.uk; £6.50), book-ended by two temples: a Tuscan rotunda and a rectangular Ionic temple. Built in the 1750s by the Duncombe family of nearby Duncombe Park, it was designed to perfectly capture the sight of Rievaulx Abbey (english-heritage.org.uk; £11.30) whose dramatic 13th-century ruins sit serenely below.

Tucked in the shadow of the town’s 12th-century castle, Helmsley Walled Garden (helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk; £9) is a tranquil space in which to clear the head. Those wealthy Duncombes built the original kitchen garden in the 18th century but it’s hard-working volunteers who have restored it with its wildflower meadow, ‘hot’ border flashing vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, apple orchard of old English varieties and peaceful Garden of Contemplation.

For a gentle ride back in time, hop aboard The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (nymr.co.uk; from £12) whose steam engines run 24 miles from Pickering to Whitby pulling vintage coaches. The line dips in and out of secret valleys and leafy woodland and crests the moors at Goathland Summit, 162 metres/532ft, the track’s highest point.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway's steam engines run 24 miles from Pickering to Whitby

Take time for tea – or a pint

In the centre of the moors, Rosedale Abbey is both a charming village and a useful base for walks. Graze On The Green (grazeonthegreen.co.uk), with its proper loose-leaf Yorkshire tea, home-baked scones and cakes, plus tea garden, fits the bill for refuelling.

Equally charming in the ‘prettiest village’ stakes, Hutton-le-Hole offers The Barn Tea Room (thebarnguesthouse.com/tea-rooms). Sit outside and watch the sheep munch on the greensward while indulging in one of its dizzying selection of homemade cakes, including towering Victoria sponges.

In a tiny steep-sided valley, the equally tiny Birch Hall Inn at Beck Hole (facebook.com; 01947 896245) is delightfully eccentric, with two miniscule bars, a serving hatch and a small sweet shop (entered by a separate door) on the other side of the hatch. If the weather is warm, take your choice of the half-a dozen ales into the riverside garden.

With its own microbrewery at the bottom of the garden, The New Inn at Cropton (newinncropton.co.uk) offers beers that could not be more local if they tried. The family-run pub, on the southern edge of the moors, has been brewing since 1984 with seasonal specials such as Monkmans Slaughter and regulars including Yorkshire Classic and Yorkshire Moors, plus lagers and ciders.

Where to stay

The King’s Head at Newton-under-Roseberry is a cheery, dog- and family-friendly inn that sits under lofty Roseberry Topping (inncollectiongroup.com; from £109).

Surrounded by moorland, farmland and good walks, Broom House B&B at Egton Bridge has airy, peaceful rooms and a large garden (broom-house.co.uk; from £125).

With a heated outdoor pool plus spa, the Feversham Arms in Helmsley on the southern edge of the moors, offers smart rooms and smart dining (fevershamarmshotel.com; from £169).