Underrated Ehlers getting deserved attention for huge week

In a different era Nikolaj Ehlers might be one of the emerging faces of the NHL. Generally speaking, 21-year-old snipers coming off 64 point seasons don’t come around too often.

Unfortunately for the Danish winger, hockey is just bursting with dominant young talent as players like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews continue to excel. Even on his own team, Ehlers has a goal-scorer two years his junior grabbing headlines in the form of Patrik Laine.

Other obstacles separating Ehlers from the spotlight include – but are not limited to – the fact he plays in a small market, his team is heavy on exciting offensive players like linemates Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler, and being Danish makes memorable medal-winning international performances unlikely.

All of that said, the Winnipeg Jets certainly appreciate Ehlers and showed their confidence in the young forward by signing him to a seven-year deal worth $42 million prior to the season. In recent days, he’s shown precisely why they did that with a massive week where he posted five goals and seven points, earning the NHL first star of the week in the process.

Putting together three good games in a row doesn’t necessarily indicate a breakout, but during the hot streak Ehlers demonstrated some of the skills that makes him special. Foremost among them is his shot.

So far his career high in goals is 25, but this year it’s easy to imagine him topping that, especially because he’s shooting more, with 4.20 shots on net per game as opposed to a career average of 2.47. In his hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers Monday he showed off both the accuracy and velocity required to fill the net.

On the Jets Laine is always going to get the ink for the one-timers – and rightly so – but Ehlers is no slouch. The young winger’s third goal of the night came on the kind of laser simply too quick for Cam Talbot to react.