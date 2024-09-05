'UNDERRATED' £29m Liverpool star is nominated for PRESTIGIOUS award

Liverpool's 'underrated' star has earned a huge recognition after being nominated for a prestigious award.

We are nearing the end of the season, which means awards ceremonies are aplenty. One of the most prestigious awards in football is the Ballon d'Or award.

Awarded to the best player in every calendar year, the award has been a battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo over the last decade.

However, there are other awards that are handed out during the ceremony and one Liverpool player could be in line to win the best goalkeeper award this year - but it's not Alisson Becker.

Giorgi Mamardashvili nominated for Best Goalkeeper Award

It's actually Liverpool's new £29m acquisition from Valencia who has been nominated for the award after his heroic performances for Georgia at the European Championships this summer.

Mamardashvili has been nominated for the award known as the Yachine Trophy alongside nine other goalkeepers. The full list includes: Diogo Costa, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gregor Kobel, Andriy Lunin, Mike Maignan, Emiliano Martinez, Unai Simon, Yann Sommer and Ronwen Williams.

Interestingly, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has not made the shortlist.

Mamardashvili will only join Liverpool in 2025, having been loaned back to his former club, Valencia for the 2024/25 season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili of Georgia gestures during the Group F - UEFA EURO 2024 match between Turkiye and Georgia at BVB Stadion Dortmund on June 18, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.

He has been described as an 'underrated' goalkeeper to Anfield Watch by a scout who worked alongside the Georgian in the past.

His nomination is just one more reminder of why Liverpool acted quickly to secure the young goalkeeper's signature.

The 23-year-old is clearly one of the most talented up-and-coming goalkeepers in European football and he seems like the perfect successor to Alisson's throne at Anfield.

The fact that he is receiving such huge recognitions at the highest levels is a testament of his potential.

