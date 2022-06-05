We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Venator Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$24m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$518m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Venator Materials has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Venator Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Venator Materials Tell Us?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 156% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 22%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Venator Materials has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 47% in the last three years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Venator Materials does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Venator Materials that you might be interested in.

