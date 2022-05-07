We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pinterest:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$394m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Pinterest has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Pinterest's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pinterest here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Pinterest has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About four years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 12% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 215% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Pinterest's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 22% in the last three years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Pinterest and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

