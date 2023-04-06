We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Photronics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$230m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Photronics has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Semiconductor industry average of 14% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Photronics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Photronics here for free.

What Can We Tell From Photronics' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Photronics. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 25%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Photronics thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Photronics has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 85% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

